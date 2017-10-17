Guggenheim Q4 2017 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: Identifying Industries Most Vulnerable to a Downturn as Credit Cycle Ages

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its Fourth Quarter 2017 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook.

Among the highlights in the 12-page report:

Improving fundamentals have driven spreads toward post-crisis tights, but history has shown how quickly this can turn.

As high-yield spreads and yields approach historical lows, it is becoming increasingly important to avoid sectors and issuers that are unlikely to return full principal or satisfy interest payments for the life of the bond.

Our research uncovered consistent differences between borrowers that defaulted in 2016 and 2017 and those that survived, as seen in metrics such as net debt/earnings, cash flow/interest expense, and balance sheet cash/interest expense. Early warning signs were evident as early as 2014.

Using the same approach, we highlight the industries that are in the weakest credit positions, making them particularly vulnerable to a cyclical decline in earnings and also sensitive to rising rates, namely retail, utilities, and media. For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

