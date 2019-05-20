Guggenheim Receives Creditflux Award for ‘Best 2.0 US CLO Redeemed in 2018’

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Investments (“Guggenheim”), the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, received the award for “Best 2.0 US CLO Redeemed in 2018” by Creditflux, a leading publication and data provider for the credit markets1. Creditflux presents the award annually based on quantifiable and relevant measures of performance across collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and credit funds.

Guggenheim has been recognized by Creditflux’s Manager Awards seven out of the past eight years.

“This recognition is a testament to the teamwork and dedication of our corporate credit team,” said Tom Hauser, Senior Portfolio Manager in Guggenheim Investments. “Our CLOs are built on our commitment to applying a rigorous research process to identify opportunities in credits and then structuring innovative ways to access them.”

The Guggenheim CLO, which won the award, invests in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of senior secured bank loans, an area of deep expertise for Guggenheim’s corporate credit team. Guggenheim’s broad corporate credit platform and credit expertise allow the CLO to employ an opportunistic strategy across investments.

Guggenheim’s investment team of more than 120 members has $74 billion in corporate credit assets across separately managed accounts, private commingled funds, CLOs, and other registered vehicles.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners, LLC is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion2 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs .

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners with more than $209 billion3 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1For the 2019 Creditflux Manager awards, Guggenheim ranked first out of 23 eligible CLOs for “Best US CLO 2.0 Redeemed in 2018” based on final internal rate of return (IRR) on the notional (not discounted) price of the equity for all CLO 2.0 deals with a redemption date in 2018. 2 Assets under management are as of 03.31.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $60bn. 3 Assets under management are as of 03.31.2019 and includes leverage of $11.3bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management business of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing their values to decline. High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility. Investors in asset-backed securities, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate loans are repaid. Some asset-backed securities may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices volatile and they are subject to liquidity and valuation risk. CLOs bear similar risk to investing in loans directly, such as credit, interest rate, counterparty, prepayment, liquidity, and valuation risks. Loans are often below investment grade, may be unrated, and typically offer a fixed or floating interest rate.

CLO 2.0 – The category of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) issued after the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

