Rigorous fundamental analysis is key as we prepare to enter recessionary territory

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its Second Quarter 2023 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook. Titled “The Pre-Recession Playbook for Up in Quality,” the report discusses why we foresee a bumpy ride over the course of 2023, which, in our view, is likely to offer opportunities to take advantage of excessive pessimism.

Among the highlights in the 16-page report:

The market continues to struggle to differentiate credit risk, as evidenced by the lack of cross-industry spread dispersion. We view this as an opportunity for active management.

A recession and higher rates pose challenges for the high-yield and bank loan markets, in which pessimism has risen. Issuer fundamentals, however, are far less bleak than current sentiment would indicate, but they show signs of softening.

Lending standards are likely to continue tightening following the regional banking sector-related stresses, which portends higher default rates.

Defaults have been rising and we believe they are on track to reach our 3.5 percent forecast for 2023.

Interest coverage ratios and balance sheet cash remain robust but have declined ahead of a potential earnings recession. We expect coverage and leverage ratios to deteriorate further as the effect of tighter financial conditions takes its toll on the economy, causing corporate earnings to fall.

We remain defensive and are staying up in quality in our portfolios, but the expression of this theme does not always translate into a preference for higher credit ratings, particularly when ratings are changing and are therefore less reliable.

Other metrics we consider are debt seniority and business profile, which can sometimes make a B-rated credit more attractive than a BB-rated credit.

Leveraged credit offers attractive pockets of relative value in names that have been oversold along with the broader market but that we view as cheap relative to underlying fundamentals.

