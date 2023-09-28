NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Dan Donner, Ronnie Habibian, Jonathan Lee, Ben Roberts, and Subbu Nambi have joined the firm to expand its Equities franchise. Messrs. Habibian and Lee are based in the firm’s New York office, Mr. Roberts is based in the firm’s San Francisco office, and Ms. Nambi is based in the firm’s Boston office. Mr. Donner will commence work at Guggenheim in November and will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

Mr. Donner joins Guggenheim as a Senior Managing Director and Health Care Sales Specialist in the Equities Sales Group. He worked more than 20 years at Leerink Partners, most recently serving as a Managing Director and, previous to Leerink, worked in GE Capital’s financial management and internal audit departments. Mr. Donner holds a B.S. in accounting from Northeastern University.

Mr. Habibian joins Guggenheim as a Managing Director and Senior Derivatives Salesperson in the Equity Derivatives Sales Group. He arrives at the firm after seven years at Jefferies, most recently as a Senior Vice President – Equity Derivatives Sales Trader. Mr. Habibian holds a degree in economics from New York University.

Mr. Lee joins Guggenheim as a Managing Director in the Equity Research Department, covering IT services. He arrives at the firm after five years at Morgan Stanley, most recently serving as Executive Director, Equity Research, where he covered IT services and payments & processors. Mr. Lee holds a B.S. in finance and international business from New York University.

Mr. Roberts joins Guggenheim as a Managing Director in the Equities Sales Group. He brings more than 20 years of equities sales and trading experience to the firm, most recently serving as Director – Institutional Equity Sales and Trading at Wells Fargo. Prior to Wells Fargo, he served as Director – Sales Trader at Cowen. Mr. Roberts holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Vermont.

Ms. Nambi joins Guggenheim, from General Atlantic, as a Director in the Equity Research Department, covering diagnostics and life sciences tools. Prior to General Atlantic, Ms. Nambi served as Vice President – Healthcare Equity Research at Cowen. Ms. Nambi holds a Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Sciences.

“The additions of Dan, Ronnie, Jonathan, Ben, and Subbu to Guggenheim expands our equities capabilities, expertise, and overall platform,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities at Guggenheim Securities. “We look forward to their success at Guggenheim.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

