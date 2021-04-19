Guggenheim Securities Hires Isobel van Daesdonk to Expand Financial Sponsors Investment Banking Practice

Breaking News
NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Isobel van Daesdonk has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to expand coverage in its financial sponsors investment banking coverage group.

Ms. van Daesdonk joins Guggenheim after more than two decades with Deutsche Bank, where she most recently served as a Managing Director in its financial sponsors group. Prior to joining the financial sponsors group, she was a Managing Director in Deutsche Bank’s equity capital markets division. Ms. van Daesdonk began her investment banking career as a member of Deutsche Bank’s London based UK investment banking coverage group.

“We are pleased to welcome Isobel to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Isobel will play an important role building and expanding our relationships with financial sponsors and will contribute to the operational development of Guggenheim Securities. I look forward to working closely with Isobel and to her continued success at Guggenheim.”

Ms. van Daesdonk earned her B.A. in Modern History from the University of Oxford. She is based out of Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $310 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 12.31.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $70bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee
Guggenheim Partners
212.293.2811
[email protected]

