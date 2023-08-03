NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Tim Murphy and Alex Kozak will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director, and Managing Director, respectively, in its Telecom & Digital Infrastructure Investment Banking practice and will focus on advising companies in the bandwidth infrastructure sectors. Messrs. Murphy and Kozak will be based in the firm’s New York office and start in September.

Mr. Murphy joins Guggenheim after 12 years at Bank Street, where he most recently served as a Managing Director, executing more than 70 transactions across the bandwidth infrastructure, diversified carrier, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), bulk connectivity, managed network services, and specialty telecom market segments, among others. Mr. Murphy holds a B.A. in economics from Cornell University.

Mr. Kozak joins the firm after almost a decade in investment banking, having executed more than 30 transactions across a variety of product areas as a member of the Investment Banking team at Bank Street and both the Investment Banking and Leveraged Finance teams at TD Securities. Mr. Kozak holds a B.S. in Finance from Boston College.

“We are excited to welcome Tim and Alex to Guggenheim, as we continue to build a market leading telecom and digital infrastructure practice,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Following key recent hires including Alex Ramirez, PJ Bouten, and Jonathan Dann, the addition of Tim and Alex to the team will significantly expand and enhance our ability to serve clients across the bandwidth infrastructure ecosystem, which includes some of the fastest growing segments in telecom.”

