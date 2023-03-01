Guglielmo’s pasta sauces with the EEASY Lid are now available in over 250 grocers, including Wegman’s, Price Chopper, Tops Friendly Markets and Stop & Shop

DAYTON, Ohio, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), makers of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces that Guglielmo’s Sauce is the first food brand to adopt the EEASY Lid.

New York-based Guglielmo’s Sauce is using the EEASY Lid lug on its line of pasta sauces, sold in over 250 grocers across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including Wegman’s, Price Chopper, Tops Friendly Markets and Stop & Shop.

The pasta sauces are being produced by Craft Cannery, a co-packer that has converted its production line to exclusively use the 63mm aluminum lug EEASY Lid.

Paul Guglielmo is the owner of Guglielmo’s and CEO of Craft Cannery.

“At Guglielmo’s, our focus goes beyond just the quality of our sauce – customer service is a top priority, and that includes accessible packaging for our customers,” said Guglielmo. “With the EEASY Lid, our sauce becomes inclusive to all customers. There’s nothing else like it on the market.”

Craft Cannery also uses the EEASY Lid for Boyer’s Food Markets’ in-house pasta sauce brand, available in all 19 of its stores.

In October, became the first supermarket chain to offer the EEASY Lid on its new Boyer’s brand pasta sauce line. During the first three months on shelves, those products more than doubled the sales that a comparable private label brand had in the same shelf space during the same period last year.

CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%.

Traditional jarred products on a store shelf require more than 40 lb-ft of torque to open – with some requiring more than 50 lb-ft. With the EEASY Lid, it only takes an average of 9 lb-ft of torque to open a jar.

The EEASY Lid was created after a company co-founder was approached by a close friend who underwent surgery for breast cancer. Struggling to open a jar, she asked why someone couldn’t make a jar lid that was easier to open. After eight years of research and development, CCT’s EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in over seven decades and the only one to eliminate the struggle of opening a stubborn jar lid.

“It is our mission to solve the decades-old problem of opening stubborn jar lids,” said Brandon Bach, President of CCT. “CCT is helping manufacturers and stores drive sales by enhancing their products with an added level of convenience that no one else offers. The EEASY Lid is providing consumers with a better experience that translates into sales and brand loyalty.”

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

For more information on CCT, please visit eeasylid.com.



EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

