Market Study on Guided Bone Regeneration: Bone Graft Substitutes Accounts for Over Two-third Market Share

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The guided bone regeneration market generated US$727.7 million in revenue in 2022, and it is anticipated that the market will grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach a worth of US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2033. Persistence Market Research estimates that the market for bone graft alternatives will be worth US$514 million in 2022.

The guided bone regeneration (GBR) market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by an increasing demand for dental and orthopedic procedures, a growing aging population, and advancements in medical technologies.

Guided bone regeneration is a surgical technique used to promote bone tissue regeneration in dental and orthopedic applications. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of the guided bone regeneration market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and key players.

Guided bone regeneration is a surgical procedure designed to enhance the body’s natural healing capacity by creating a barrier membrane that prevents soft tissue from interfering with the regeneration of bone tissue.

It is commonly used in dental implantology and orthopedic procedures to promote bone growth and tissue repair. The technique has gained significant attention due to its effectiveness in facilitating the healing process, reducing complications, and improving patient outcomes.

Market Drivers

Aging Population: The global population is aging, leading to a higher incidence of dental and orthopedic issues such as tooth loss, osteoarthritis, and fractures. This demographic shift is a significant driver of the GBR market as older individuals often require dental implants or orthopedic surgeries that utilize guided bone regeneration techniques.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in medical technology, including 3D printing, computer-aided design, and tissue engineering, have improved the precision and effectiveness of guided bone regeneration procedures. These innovations have reduced the risk of complications, enhanced patient comfort, and expanded the scope of applications for GBR.

Increasing Dental Tourism: Dental tourism, where individuals travel to other countries for affordable dental treatments, has gained popularity. Countries like India, Thailand, and Mexico have become dental tourism hubs, boosting the demand for GBR procedures.

Rising Awareness: Growing awareness about the benefits of guided bone regeneration among patients and healthcare professionals has increased its adoption. Dentists and orthopedic surgeons are more likely to recommend GBR as a standard part of treatment plans.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Improvements in healthcare policies and reimbursement structures in various regions have made GBR procedures more accessible to patients, further driving market growth.

Market Challenges

High Cost: The cost of guided bone regeneration procedures can be significant, making them less accessible to individuals without adequate insurance coverage or financial resources. This cost factor can hinder market growth.

Limited Access to Healthcare: In some regions, access to advanced healthcare facilities and specialized practitioners skilled in GBR may be limited, which can restrict the market’s expansion.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulatory requirements and approval processes for medical devices and biologics used in GBR can pose challenges for manufacturers and may slow down product development and market entry.

Future Outlook

The guided bone regeneration market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. Technological advancements, an aging population, and increasing awareness about the benefits of GBR procedures are likely to drive the market forward. However, addressing challenges such as cost and regulatory compliance will be crucial for sustained growth.

Market Segmentation

By Material: Bone Graft Substitutes, Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic Bone Graft, Others, Barrier Membranes, Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (e-PTFE), High-density Polytetrafluoroethylene (d-PTFE), Titanium Mesh and Titanium-reinforced PTFE

Bone Graft Substitutes, Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic Bone Graft, Others, Barrier Membranes, Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (e-PTFE), High-density Polytetrafluoroethylene (d-PTFE), Titanium Mesh and Titanium-reinforced PTFE By Application: Implantology, Periodontology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Others

Implantology, Periodontology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Others By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape

Important market players have a significant impact on new product debuts and growth in emerging markets. Some companies collaborate to advance technology, focus on research and development, and acquire smaller companies to grow their operations.

Some of the major companies operating in the market include: Baxter International Inc., Medtronic, Stryker Corp., Integra LifeSciences, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Dentsply Sirona, botiss biomaterials GmbH, Geistlich Pharma AG, Biotech Dental, Dentegris GmbH, GENOSS Co.,Ltd., Osstem Implant

Recent Developments

In December 2019, Geistlich Biomaterials released Geistlich vallomix, the first approved xenogeneic or allogeneic bone substitute. It neatly co-packages two bone substitutes, such as Vallos, a demineralized cortical allograft, and Geistlich Bio-Oss®, the top xenogeneic bone substitute.

Geistlich Biomaterials released Geistlich vallomix, the first approved xenogeneic or allogeneic bone substitute. It neatly co-packages two bone substitutes, such as Vallos, a demineralized cortical allograft, and Geistlich Bio-Oss®, the top xenogeneic bone substitute. In September 2019, Zimmer Biomet and Align Technology, a manufacturer of numerous 3D oral scanning equipment for digital restorative dentistry, struck a global distribution partnership.

