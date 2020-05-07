Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GuideOne Announces Alliance with Subsplash to Offer Online Giving

GuideOne Announces Alliance with Subsplash to Offer Online Giving

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

West Des Moines, IA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GuideOne Insurance today announced its alliance with Subsplash, a leader in digital engagement solutions for churches and ministries of all sizes, to provide its Religious Organization and Nonprofit & Human Services policyholders with a new online giving platform, Subsplash Giving.

“Fundraising is never easy, but it’s even more challenging as we deal with COVID-19. With in-person church services and nonprofit events being cancelled, these organizations are facing a new set of challenges,” says Dave Dietz, Senior Vice President, Core Commercial Lines at GuideOne. “Using Subsplash Giving, our policyholders can receive online donations and offerings anytime, anywhere with text, website or in-app giving.”

He adds, “We are making fundraising a little easier for our customers, while also simplifying the giving process through this easy-to-use app.”

Tim Turner, Founder & CEO of Subsplash, says, “Many organizations report an increase in overall gifts once they implement Subsplash Giving, due to the ease of using the app to quickly make a gift right at their fingertips. We’re glad to work with GuideOne to equip churches with Subsplash Giving, Live Streaming, mobile apps, and other online services that churches need during this critical time!

“With the uncertainty many of our customers facing right now, we feel that by adding Subsplash Giving we can help them enhance their digital presence and stay connected with their communities and their members,” Dietz adds.

 ##

 About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Subsplash

Subsplash is the award-winning leader in mobile technology and digital engagement tools, helping thousands of churches around the world expand their reach and engage their communities through world-class technology. With the power of the Ultimate Engagement Platform™, users can create their own custom mobile app and website, present media with the best-in-class media delivery system, live stream religious services and events, and fuel their missions with Subsplash Giving. The Subsplash Mission: Glorify God and proclaim Jesus is Lord by building a great company that drives for humility, innovation and excellence to delight millions of people on Subsplash platforms.

CONTACT: Christy Gooding
GuideOne Insurance
515-267-5437
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.