GuideOne Announces Bernard Hengesbaugh as Chief Executive Officer

West Des Moines, Iowa, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernard Hengesbaugh has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of GuideOne Insurance Company (GuideOne). Hengesbaugh is an industry veteran having served in multiple leadership roles at CNA Insurance. He takes over for Andy Noga, who served as interim CEO for the past several months and will return to his role as general counsel of the company.

“The Board appreciates Andy’s dedication and leadership during a pivotal time for our company,” said Lynn Horak, non-executive board chairman of GuideOne Board of Directors and former chief executive officer of Wells Fargo Bank Iowa. “Bernie’s expertise in leading a large insurance company and his longtime dedication as board member of GuideOne made him the perfect choice to become our next CEO.”

Hengesbaugh has extensive experience within the insurance industry. He spent 23 years with CNA Insurance in various underwriting and operating leadership roles culminating in becoming the company’s CEO. Today, CNA ranks among the top 15 U.S. Property & Casualty insurers with direct written premium of nearly $12 billion. Most recently, Bernie served as chief operating officer of the American Medical Association, where he oversaw operations and successfully managed national policy issues for the 300,000-member organization.

“I am excited about this new opportunity and look forward to working with this talented team as we drive toward underwriting excellence,” said Hengesbaugh. “In my time with the Board, I have watched GuideOne evolve and diversify to meet the changing demands of the market.”

GuideOne is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. “We have a rich heritage and a bright future,” said Horak. “It is an exciting time to be part of GuideOne.”

About GuideOne

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne Insurance serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

