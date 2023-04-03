Naomi Myers GuideOne appoints Naomi Myers chief human resources officer.

West Des Moines, Iowa, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GuideOne Insurance Company today announced that Naomi Myers has been named senior vice president, chief human resources officer. In this role, Myers will develop and lead GuideOne’s HR strategy, specifically in the areas of talent acquisition, talent management, training and development and compensation and benefits.

Myers most recently served as the vice president of strategic HR partnership for Rite Aid, leading a geographically dispersed team to deliver strategic solutions and day-to-day execution in support of 45,000 associates. Prior to that, she spent over 16 years in senior HR leadership roles for Nationwide Insurance and later at CNA Insurance. Myers earned her bachelor’s degree in human services at Buena Vista University.

“As a seasoned leader in building effective organizations, Naomi will enhance our capabilities for developing our talented people and attracting additional talent, all in the furtherance of becoming an excellent underwriting company in service of our policyholders,” said GuideOne President and CEO Bernie Hengesbaugh. “I look forward to Naomi’s contributions here and the positive impact her skills will have on our commitment to excellence and our focus on serving one another and our business partners.”

