Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GuideOne Insurance Appoints Michael Hughes to Board of Directors

GuideOne Insurance Appoints Michael Hughes to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Michael Hughes

Michael Hughes

West Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GuideOne Insurance announced the election of Michael Hughes, former President of Business Insurance, Liberty Mutual, to the Boards of GuideOne Mutual Holding Company and GuideOne Insurance Group, Inc., effective August 19, 2021. Hughes will serve a three-year term.

Hughes brings more than 30 years of experience as an insurance leader in a variety of underwriting and executive roles. After 29 years at The Hartford, Hughes joined Safeco as head of underwriting for commercial lines. Later at Safeco, Hughes was the Executive Vice President in charge of Commercial and Personal lines. When Liberty Mutual acquired Safeco, he became the President of Safeco. Hughes played a significant role in the integration with Liberty Mutual by managing the employee culture and relationships with their distribution partners. After the integration, he became the President of Business Insurance, and led the commercial lines businesses of several other Liberty Mutual acquisitions. Throughout his career, Hughes has proven his expertise in the underwriting, distribution and organic growth elements of an expanding insurance business. Hughes earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Studies from St. John’s University.

GuideOne President & Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Snyder, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the GuideOne Board of Directors. His vast industry knowledge and experience in business integrations make him a tremendous resource for GuideOne as we continue to identify strategies for sustainable success in the future.”

###

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne Insurance serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Attachment

  • Mike Hughes_headshot
CONTACT: Amber Riffo
GuideOne Insurance
515-267-5006
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.