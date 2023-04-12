Paul Knutson GuideOne Names Paul Knutson Senior Vice President, Alternative Distribution and Reinsurance

West Des Moines, Iowa, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GuideOne Insurance Company, a trusted provider of property and liability insurance and risk management solutions, today announced that Paul Knutson has been promoted to the leadership team as senior vice president of alternative distribution and reinsurance.

In this expanded role, Knutson will be responsible for developing and executing all facets of the company’s strategy in the programs and E&S casualty market segments while retaining his current responsibilities for reinsurance purchasing across all GuideOne business segments.

Knutson brings over 25 years of leadership, reinsurance buying and reinsurance brokerage experience to the position. He joined GuideOne in 2021 as vice president of reinsurance. Since arriving, Knutson has been heavily involved in strategy for all business segments across GuideOne and has been instrumental in aligning the company’s reinsurance solutions with its financial and long-term capital goals.

“Paul’s depth of underwriting knowledge, experience across the insurance industry and knowledge of our business portfolio make him an ideal leader,” said GuideOne President and CEO Bernie Hengesbaugh. “Programs and E&S casualty offer important diversification to our overall book of business and significant profit potential over the long term. Paul’s leadership and expertise will be integral to that success.”

Knutson will immediately assume his new role, with Vice President, E&S Casualty Jude DiBattista, and Vice President, Programs Jim Murakami, reporting directly to him.

