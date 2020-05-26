GuideOne National Becomes First U.S. Carrier to Write Business on the Whitespace Platform

West Des Moines, IA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GuideOne National announced today that it has joined the Whitespace Platform to strengthen its connections with the London market and enjoy the benefits that digital trading brings. Whitespace is a platform that enables brokers and underwriters to offer, negotiate, place and bind (re)insurance contracts with each other, in a truly digital platform.

Mark Groenheide, Senior Vice President, Specialty at GuideOne National, says, “Working with Whitespace was an easy decision for us to make. This platform keeps us connected to the historic London market and the vitally important relationships we have there. It also brings consistency, a full audit trail, and adds clarity and benefit to the entire insurance trading process.”

Whitespace Chief Platform Officer, Marcus Broome, says, “With more than 90 brokers and carriers in London now doing business through our platform, Whitespace is well placed to offer more efficient access to the world’s leading wholesale insurance and reinsurance market. We are delighted that GuideOne National is our first overseas carrier and are looking forward to working closely with Mark and his team to help them grow their use of Whitespace across the business.”

Groenheide adds, “Using the Whitespace Platform, we can deliver value to our customers at any time and from anywhere. It supports complex risks where such interaction adds value, as well as more straightforward risks that can be agreed upon without a meeting. At the end of the day, it makes doing business with GuideOne National easier, while also improving the quality of service to our customers.”

About GuideOne National:

GuideOne National is a specialty insurance subsidiary of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company. Rated “A-“(Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states as an excess & surplus carrier. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Whitespace Software:

Whitespace Software Limited is a London-based technology company focused on the digital transformation of the insurance industry. They have particular expertise in digital contracts, electronic trading, claims management, pricing and Lloyd’s members’ agents – the area that drove their first success when they started back in 1985.

Today they use the very latest technologies to deliver the best possible digital insurance experiences at internet scale and with enterprise security.

