Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GuideOne National Becomes First U.S. Carrier to Write Business on the Whitespace Platform

GuideOne National Becomes First U.S. Carrier to Write Business on the Whitespace Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

West Des Moines, IA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GuideOne National announced today that it has joined the Whitespace Platform to strengthen its connections with the London market and enjoy the benefits that digital trading brings. Whitespace is a platform that enables brokers and underwriters to offer, negotiate, place and bind (re)insurance contracts with each other, in a truly digital platform.

Mark Groenheide, Senior Vice President, Specialty at GuideOne National, says, “Working with Whitespace was an easy decision for us to make. This platform keeps us connected to the historic London market and the vitally important relationships we have there. It also brings consistency, a full audit trail, and adds clarity and benefit to the entire insurance trading process.”

Whitespace Chief Platform Officer, Marcus Broome, says, “With more than 90 brokers and carriers in London now doing business through our platform, Whitespace is well placed to offer more efficient access to the world’s leading wholesale insurance and reinsurance market. We are delighted that GuideOne National is our first overseas carrier and are looking forward to working closely with Mark and his team to help them grow their use of Whitespace across the business.”

Groenheide adds, “Using the Whitespace Platform, we can deliver value to our customers at any time and from anywhere. It supports complex risks where such interaction adds value, as well as more straightforward risks that can be agreed upon without a meeting. At the end of the day, it makes doing business with GuideOne National easier, while also improving the quality of service to our customers.”

 ## 

About GuideOne National:

GuideOne National is a specialty insurance subsidiary of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company. Rated “A-“(Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states as an excess & surplus carrier. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Whitespace Software:

Whitespace Software Limited is a London-based technology company focused on the digital transformation of the insurance industry. They have particular expertise in digital contracts, electronic trading, claims management, pricing and Lloyd’s members’ agents – the area that drove their first success when they started back in 1985.  

Today they use the very latest technologies to deliver the best possible digital insurance experiences at internet scale and with enterprise security.

 

CONTACT: Christy Gooding
GuideOne National
515-267-5437
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.