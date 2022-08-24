GuideOne Selects Betterview

The Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform will target improvements in underwriting efficiency and risk management processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce that GuideOne Insurance Company (GuideOne) has selected to implement the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform.

GuideOne, a leading provider of coverage for religious organizations, educational institutions, and nonprofit and human services organizations across all 50 states for over 75 years, needed a solution to increase underwriting efficiency and strengthen risk management processes for commercial properties. Structurally, religious organizations often have complex roofs and pose a larger threat for insurers because the buildings are vacant most of the week. This puts such organizations and facilities at a greater risk for large losses when not managed, maintained, or monitored sufficiently.

“GuideOne works differently than other insurers,” said Betterview co-founder and chief operations officer David Tobias. “We love that they pay special attention to community organizations. They are very mission-focused, using insurance to improve people’s lives and strengthen their communities. We are excited that our platform will be able to help them improve their loss ratios and cut down on expenses, freeing them to focus more on that mission.”

Using a combination of third-party data, computer vision models, geospatial intelligence, and proprietary machine learning tools, Betterview provides an accurate assessment of a property’s real risk drivers. The Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, which includes integrated property insights, the 100-point Roof Spotlight Index, and a recently announced Defensible Space feature, also utilizes a streamlined user interface integrated rules, and a built-in flagging engine to make it easy for underwriters to take direct actions based on provided insights, preventing future losses and improving loss ratios.

“We’re excited to work with Betterview because this technology offers us the ability to communicate transparently regarding strategic actions for managing the risk associated with poorly maintained roofs,” says Ron Wheeler, commercial property director at GuideOne. “Our company looks forward to using the Betterview platform to prioritize and focus on the accounts that need immediate attention. Whether it’s modifying coverages to reduce exposure, writing an exclusion or even sending our policyholders a letter to inform them of a risk factor on their property, Betterview will assist us in taking strategic, actionable steps.”

About Betterview

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

About GuideOne Insurance Company (GuideOne)

GuideOne Insurance Company supports our policyholders’ goals by providing nimble solutions for their niche needs. GuideOne reached $1.07B in written premium in 2021, driven by diverse portfolio of property and liability insurance and risk management solutions provided through GuideOne Insurance, GuideOne National, CGA Insurance Services and GC3. Our company is guided by our mission and our promise — We Help Make Positive Change Possible® — by protecting the people who strengthen and support our communities. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst AM Best, GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit www.guideone.com.

