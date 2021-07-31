Breaking News
GULAGToken: The Cryptocurrency to Change the Crowdfunding Space

Philadelphia, USA, July 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GULAGToken is a community-based DeFi project which was fair launched in July 2021 on the Binance Smart Chain. GULAGToken provides all participants the power to govern major decisions regarding the token and its development. GULAGToken generates value for holders with 11% static reflections on all buy, sell or send transactions.

GULAGTeam are working to create a unique, decentralised crowdfunding application where you can create and contribute to campaigns set out by new companies, new cryptocurrencies, and individuals.

Advantages of GULAGToken

Fair: 100% Community Owned
Safe: Rug-Proof
Secure: Verified Contract and Fully Audited by Dessert.Finance
Tokenomics: 15% Tax – 11% Holder Reflection and 4% to LP
Value: 11% Static Reflection Among Highest in Industry, Strong Cost-Value for 15% Tax

Developer wallets

The development team had to purchase their own tokens during fair launch with all other investors, and the only wallets which have been set aside were locked wallets for the following purposes:

Charity: 2.5% (Only Unlocked for Livestream Donations)
Token Development: 2.5%
Marketing: 2.5%

Transparency

GULAGToken maintains consistent transparency with our community, and continues to make the $GULAG the largest and most active crowd-governed token in the crypto space. GULAGToken also ensures that the engagement with the community is high priority, and is clear on decisions being made so that the community are allowed to have their say in governance.

Community

The vast majority of GULAGTeam met on a Discord server and are active in various different facets of crypto communities. GULAGTeam came together to address what the team knew was right and wrong in existing crypto projects. GULAGTeam is active on all social media channels including Instagram, Twitter, Discord, and Telegram.

Trust

GULAGTeam is taking all steps necessary to create a trustworthy atmosphere for holders, including a verifiable liquidity lock (making it impossible for the liquidity or project to be rugged). All developers bought in during the fair launch, there was no whitelist or presale for privy individuals. The $GULAG contract also has no mint function so the supply is fixed, with an ever increasing burn wallet the team has no access to.

GULAGToken is developed by a team of crypto-enthusiasts who believe everybody deserves a second chance at financial freedom. A locked liquidity pool, livestream charity donations, and fairly launched make $GULAG a safe way to earn passive income just by holding while also helping others escape their financial gulags.

Find out the latest news from GULAGToken

Social networks:

Website | Telegram | Twitter

Media Contact

Company Name: GULAGToken
Email: [email protected]
Company Website: https://gulagtoken.com/

