Gulf Island Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Continued focus on centralizing key resources and improving utilization
    • Previously announced closure of Jennings facility completed in the fourth quarter 2020
    • Closure of Lake Charles facility announced and completed in the fourth quarter 2020
  • Improved performance for the Fabrication & Services Division
  • Final two harbor tugs completed within the Shipyard Division
  • Change order finalized with the U.S. Navy in March 2021, providing anticipated first quarter 2021 benefit

HOUSTON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Operating Results
(in thousands, except per share data)		   Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended December 31,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue   $ 57,561     $ 79,445     $ 250,959     $ 303,308  
Operating Loss(1)     (15,430 )     (34,427 )     (27,159 )     (50,021 )
EBITDA(2)     (13,276 )     (32,127 )     (18,542 )     (40,457 )
Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale     4,058       17,274       4,130       17,528  
Adjusted EBITDA(2)     (9,218 )     (14,853 )     (14,412 )     (22,929 )
Net loss(1)     (15,406 )     (34,325 )     (27,375 )     (49,394 )
Basic and diluted loss per common share     (1.01 )     (2.26 )     (1.79 )     (3.24 )
                                 
Balance Sheet
(in thousands)		   December 31,                  
  2020     2019                  
Cash and short-term investments   $ 51,157     $ 69,621                  
Current assets     147,362       163,474                  
Current liabilities     98,412       97,844                  

_____________

(1) See “Consolidated Results of Operations” and “Results of Operations by Segment” below for a summary of project impacts and other impacts for all periods presented.
(2) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale. See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for the Company’s reconciliation and definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Overview

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was $57.6 million, compared to $79.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019, with the year-over-year decrease primarily attributable to the Company’s Fabrication & Services Division, and to a lesser extent, its Shipyard Division. Consolidated net loss for the quarter was $15.4 million with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.2 million. Fourth quarter 2020 results were impacted by project charges for the Company’s Shipyard Division and non-cash impairments for both the Fabrication & Services and Shipyard Divisions. In addition, fourth quarter results reflected low volume for the Fabrication & Services Division and the overall under-utilization of the Company’s facilities and resources.

“In the fourth quarter, our Fabrication & Services Division realized improved results despite market headwinds from the economic impact of COVID-19 and volatile oil prices, as we further leveraged process improvement efforts and cost savings from our prior combination of the Fabrication and Services segments. However, our Shipyard Division continued to be impacted by a backlog that is largely in a loss position, as well as design and rework challenges on our two forty-vehicle ferry projects, which resulted in project charges during the quarter. We believe that any design-related impacts to the ferries are the responsibility of the customer and we will be submitting a claim to recover the costs of these items. Despite these issues, our Shipyard Division completed our final two harbor tugs and delivered the last tug in January 2021,” said Richard Heo, Gulf Island’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“In regard to our U.S. Navy contract, we negotiated an amendment to provide the Navy with data access rights for future towing, salvage and rescue ships. The change order supports the Navy’s decision not to exercise their options under our contract for the construction of three additional vessels. I believe this decision was best for both the Navy and Gulf Island, and we expect to see a net benefit to our operating results in the first quarter 2021. We are focused on completing the vessels in our backlog and working with the Navy on future newbuild opportunities.”

“With respect to our Fabrication & Services Division, project execution was solid during the quarter and we realized positive Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter in a row. While we did experience a negative impact from the under-utilization of our facilities due to low backlog levels, the quarter reflected a favorable margin mix on our smaller fabrication projects and offshore services work. We are also seeing increased project bidding activity and are well-positioned given the strategic initiatives implemented over the past year.”

“We continue to focus on maximizing our resource utilization by capturing further efficiencies and reducing our cost structure.  During the quarter, we completed the previously announced closure of our Jennings facility and initiated and completed the closure of our Lake Charles facility.” 

“While COVID-19 and oil price uncertainty are still weighing on customer decision-making and impacting utilization levels, we have substantially strengthened our foundation over the past year through consolidation of our resources and process improvements, implementing changes in certain management and functional leadership, and expanding our end market focus with the goal of reducing our reliance on the offshore oil and gas industry. We will continue to focus on managing those things that are within our control with continued discipline in pursuing new projects, rigorous execution and ongoing preservation of our cash. I believe we are entering 2021 better positioned to ultimately drive profitable growth,” concluded Mr. Heo.

Segment Overview

Shipyard Segment – Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was $37.2 million, a decrease of $10.5 million compared to the fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to lower revenue for the division’s harbor tug, research vessel, ice-breaker tug and towboat projects.  The revenue decrease was partially offset by higher revenue for the division’s towing, salvage and rescue ship projects. Operating loss was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to an operating loss of $18.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter was a loss of $9.0 million, compared to a loss of $10.0 million for the fourth quarter 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 results included project charges of $8.8 million, primarily due to the division’s forty-vehicle ferry projects, and to a lesser extent, its seventy-vehicle ferry project, towing, salvage and rescue ship projects, and final harbor tug project.  Results also included charges of $1.6 million related to non-cash impairments of fixed assets and costs associated with closing the Company’s Jennings and Lake Charles facilities, as well as the impact of a low margin backlog and the partial under-recovery of overhead costs. 

Fabrication & Services Segment – Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was $21.2 million, a decrease of $12.0 million compared to the fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to the division’s jacket and deck and paddlewheel river boat projects, which were completed prior to the fourth quarter 2020, and a lower level of small fabrication and onshore services activity. The revenue decrease was partially offset by revenue from the division’s marine docking structures project awarded in the second quarter 2020 and offshore modules project awarded in the fourth quarter 2019. Operating loss was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to an operating loss of $12.7 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter was $1.9 million, compared to a loss of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 results included charges of $2.4 million related to non-cash impairments of assets held for sale and certain fixed assets associated with the relocation and consolidation of such assets to improve operational efficiency. Results also reflected the impact of low revenue and the partial under-recovery of overhead costs due to the under-utilization of the division’s facilities and resources.

Corporate Segment – Operating loss was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2019, with the decrease primarily due to lower legal fees and the prior year period including certain non-recurring costs of $0.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter was a loss of $2.1 million, compared to a loss of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter 2019.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company’s cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2020 totaled $51.2 million and current and long-term debt totaled $10.0 million related to proceeds received in the second quarter 2020 in connection with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).   

On March 26, 2021, the Company amended its $40.0 million revolving credit facility and converted it into a letter of credit only facility with a capacity of $20.0 million, subject to cash securitization of the letters of credit, with a maturity date of June 30, 2023. At December 31, 2020, the Company had $10.7 million of outstanding letters of credit. 

Backlog

The Company’s backlog at December 31, 2020 was $371.6 million, with $352.2 million attributable to the Shipyard Division and $19.4 million attributable to the Fabrication & Services Division. See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for the Company’s definition of Backlog.

Quarterly Conference Call

Gulf Island will hold a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by dialing 1.866.248.8441 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels, and a provider of project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, power and marine operators; EPC companies; and certain agencies of the U.S. government. The Company operates and manages its business through two operating divisions: Fabrication & Services and Shipyard, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and operating facilities located in Houma, Louisiana.

Non-GAAP Measures

This Release includes certain non-GAAP measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA and Backlog. The Company believes EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it reflects the Company’s operating results excluding the non-cash impacts of depreciation and amortization. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it reflects the Company’s EBITDA excluding non-cash impacts of impairments and other impacts which the Company believes are non-recurring. Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure are presented under “Results of Operations by Segment” below. The Company believes Backlog is a useful supplemental measure as it represents work that the Company is contractually obligated to perform under its current contracts. Backlog represents the unearned value of new project awards and may differ from the value of remaining performance obligations for contracts as determined under GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be replacements or alternatives to GAAP measures, and investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not in substitution for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company may present or calculate non-GAAP measures differently from other companies.

Cautionary Statements

This Release contains forward-looking statements in which the Company discusses its potential future performance. Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as projections or expectations relating to oil and gas prices, operating cash flows, capital expenditures, liquidity and tax rates. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be,” “potential” and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause its actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include: the duration and scope of, and uncertainties associated with, the ongoing global pandemic caused by COVID-19 and the corresponding weakened demand for, and volatility of prices of, oil and the impact thereof on its business and the global economy, which are evolving and beyond its control; the potential forgiveness of any portion of the PPP Loan; its ability to secure new project awards, including fabrication projects for refining, petrochemical, LNG and industrial facilities and offshore wind developments; the Company’s ability to improve project execution; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry; competition; consolidation of its customers; timing and award of new contracts; reliance on significant customers; financial ability and credit worthiness of its customers; nature of its contract terms; competitive pricing and cost overruns on its projects; adjustments to previously reported profits or losses under the percentage-of-completion method; weather conditions; changes in backlog estimates; suspension or termination of projects; its ability to raise additional capital; its ability to amend or obtain new debt financing or credit facilities on favorable terms; its ability to generate sufficient cash flow; its ability to sell certain assets; any future asset impairments; utilization of facilities or closure or consolidation of facilities; customer or subcontractor disputes; its ability to resolve the dispute with a customer relating to the purported terminations of contracts to build two MPSVs; operating dangers and limits on insurance coverage; barriers to entry into new lines of business; its ability to employ skilled workers; loss of key personnel; performance of subcontractors and dependence on suppliers; changes in trade policies of the U.S. and other countries; compliance with regulatory and environmental laws; lack of navigability of canals and rivers; systems and information technology interruption or failure and data security breaches; performance of partners in any future joint ventures and other strategic alliances; shareholder activism; focus on environmental, social and governance factors by institutional investors; and other factors described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report as updated in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and as may be updated by subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which the Company’s forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, which it cannot control. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The Company cautions investors that it does not intend to update forward-looking statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Information

Richard W. Heo Westley S. Stockton
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
713.714.6100 713.714.6100
   

Consolidated Results of Operations(1) (in thousands, except per share data)    

  Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
  December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue $ 57,561     $ 54,869     $ 79,445     $ 250,959     $ 303,308  
Cost of revenue   65,538       62,686       92,714       268,710       320,307  
Gross loss(2)   (7,977 )     (7,817 )     (13,269 )     (17,751 )     (16,999 )
General and administrative expense   3,320       3,072       3,837       13,858       15,628  
Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale   4,058       72       17,274       4,130       17,528  
Other (income) expense, net(3)   75       1,278       47       (8,580 )     (134 )
Operating loss   (15,430 )     (12,239 )     (34,427 )     (27,159 )     (50,021 )
Interest (expense) income, net   (114 )     (118 )     4       (268 )     531  
Loss before income taxes   (15,544 )     (12,357 )     (34,423 )     (27,427 )     (49,490 )
Income tax (expense) benefit   138       20       98       52       96  
Net loss $ (15,406 )   $ (12,337 )   $ (34,325 )   $ (27,375 )   $ (49,394 )
Per share data:                                      
Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (1.01 )   $ (0.81 )   $ (2.26 )   $ (1.79 )   $ (3.24 )

Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(4) (in thousands)

  Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
  December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net loss $ (15,406 )   $ (12,337 )   $ (34,325 )   $ (27,375 )   $ (49,394 )
Less: Income tax (expense) benefit   138       20       98       52       96  
Less: Interest (expense) income, net   (114 )     (118 )     4       (268 )     531  
Operating loss   (15,430 )     (12,239 )     (34,427 )     (27,159 )     (50,021 )
Add: Depreciation and lease asset amortization   2,154       2,176       2,300       8,617       9,564  
EBITDA   (13,276 )     (10,063 )     (32,127 )     (18,542 )     (40,457 )
Add: Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale   4,058       72       17,274       4,130       17,528  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,218 )   $ (9,991 )   $ (14,853 )   $ (14,412 )   $ (22,929 )

_____________

 (1) See “Results of Operations by Segment” below for results by segment.
 (2) Gross loss for the Shipyard Division includes project charges for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, of $8.8 million, $6.7 million, $10.2 million, $16.6 million and $12.3 million, respectively. Gross profit (loss) for the Fabrication & Services Division includes project improvements for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, of $0.6 million and $2.7 million, respectively, and project charges for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of $3.8 million and $4.9 million, respectively. 
 (3) Other (income) expense for the Shipyard Division for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and year ended December 31, 2020, includes charges of $0.1 million, $1.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively, associated with the impacts of Hurricane Laura. Other (income) expense for the Fabrication & Services Division for the year ended December 31, 2020, includes a gain of $10.0 million associated with the settlement of a contract dispute for a previously completed project.
 (4) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Measures” above for the Company’s definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Results of Operations by Segment (in thousands)

  Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
Shipyard Division(1) December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue $ 37,173     $ 37,078     $ 47,679     $ 153,698     $ 168,466  
Cost of revenue   46,488       44,582       58,110       172,972       184,491  
Gross loss(2)   (9,315 )     (7,504 )     (10,431 )     (19,274 )     (16,025 )
General and administrative expenses   451       461       574       1,980       2,445  
Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale   1,639             7,596       1,639       7,920  
Other (income) expense, net(3)   71       1,279       10       1,450       38  
Operating loss $ (11,476 )   $ (9,244 )   $ (18,611 )   $ (24,343 )   $ (26,428 )
                                       
EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA(4)                                      
Operating loss $ (11,476 )   $ (9,244 )   $ (18,611 )   $ (24,343 )   $ (26,428 )
Add: Depreciation and lease asset amortization   846       819       1,019       3,254       4,167  
EBITDA   (10,630 )     (8,425 )     (17,592 )     (21,089 )     (22,261 )
Add: Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale   1,639             7,596       1,639       7,920  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,991 )   $ (8,425 )   $ (9,996 )   $ (19,450 )   $ (14,341 )

  Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
Fabrication & Services Division(1) December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue $ 21,199     $ 18,237     $ 33,243     $ 99,485     $ 137,169  
Cost of revenue   19,861       18,550       36,111       97,962       137,826  
Gross profit (loss)(5)   1,338       (313 )     (2,868 )     1,523       (657 )
General and administrative expenses   669       743       829       3,172       4,308  
Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale   2,419       72       9,003       2,491       8,933  
Other (income) expense, net(6)   1       (1 )     7       (10,033 )     (202 )
Operating income (loss) $ (1,751 )   $ (1,127 )   $ (12,707 )   $ 5,893     $ (13,696 )
                                       
EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA(4)                                      
Operating income (loss) $ (1,751 )   $ (1,127 )   $ (12,707 )   $ 5,893     $ (13,696 )
Add: Depreciation and lease asset amortization   1,235       1,280       1,187       5,061       4,984  
EBITDA   (516 )     153       (11,520 )     10,954       (8,712 )
Add: Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale   2,419       72       9,003       2,491       8,933  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,903     $ 225     $ (2,517 )   $ 13,445     $ 221  

  Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
Corporate Division December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue $ (811 )   $ (446 )   $ (1,477 )   $ (2,224 )   $ (2,327 )
Cost of revenue   (811 )     (446 )     (1,507 )     (2,224 )     (2,010 )
Gross profit (loss)               30             (317 )
General and administrative expenses   2,200       1,868       2,434       8,706       8,875  
Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale               675             675  
Other (income) expense, net   3             30       3       30  
Operating loss $ (2,203 )   $ (1,868 )   $ (3,109 )   $ (8,709 )   $ (9,897 )
                                       
EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA(4)                                      
Operating loss $ (2,203 )   $ (1,868 )   $ (3,109 )   $ (8,709 )   $ (9,897 )
Add: Depreciation and lease asset amortization   73       77       94       302       413  
EBITDA   (2,130 )     (1,791 )     (3,015 )     (8,407 )     (9,484 )
Add: Impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale               675             675  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,130 )   $ (1,791 )   $ (2,340 )   $ (8,407 )   $ (8,809 )

____________

(1) In the first quarter 2020, our former Fabrication and Services Divisions were operationally combined to form a new division called Fabrication & Services. Accordingly, segment results (including the effects of eliminations) for our former Fabrication and Services Divisions for 2019 have been combined to conform to the presentation of our reportable segments for 2020. In addition, in the first quarter 2020, management and project execution responsibility for our two forty-vehicle ferry projects was transferred from our former Fabrication Division to our Shipyard Division. Accordingly, revenue of $2.1 million and gross loss and operating loss of $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and revenue of $9.2 million and gross loss and operating loss of $5.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, associated with these projects was reclassified from our former Fabrication Division to our Shipyard Division to conform to the presentation of these projects for 2020.
(2) Gross loss for the Shipyard Division includes project charges for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, of $8.8 million, $6.7 million, $10.2 million, $16.6 million and $12.3 million, respectively.
(3) Other (income) expense for the Shipyard Division for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, includes charges of $0.1 million, $1.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively, associated with the impacts of Hurricane Laura.
(4) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Measures” above for the Company’s definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
(5) Gross profit (loss) for the Fabrication & Services Division includes project improvements for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, of $0.6 million and $2.7 million, respectively, and project charges for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of $3.8 million and $4.9 million, respectively.
(6) Other (income) expense for the Fabrication & Services Division for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, includes a gain of $10.0 million associated with the settlement of a contract dispute for a previously completed project.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

    December 31,  
    2020     2019  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 43,159     $ 49,703  
Short-term investments     7,998       19,918  
Contract receivables and retainage, net     15,393       26,095  
Contract assets     67,521       52,128  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     2,815       3,948  
Inventory     2,262       2,676  
Assets held for sale     8,214       9,006  
Total current assets     147,362       163,474  
Property, plant and equipment, net     67,458       70,484  
Other noncurrent assets     16,523       18,819  
Total assets   $ 231,343     $ 252,777  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 70,114     $ 61,542  
Contract liabilities     15,129       26,271  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     7,670       10,031  
Long-term debt, current     5,499        
Total current liabilities     98,412       97,844  
Long-term debt, noncurrent     4,501        
Other noncurrent liabilities     2,068       2,248  
Total liabilities     104,981       100,092  
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, no par value, 30,000 shares authorized, 15,359 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 15,263 at December 31, 2019     11,223       11,119  
Additional paid-in capital     104,072       103,124  
Retained earnings     11,067       38,442  
Total shareholders’ equity     126,362       152,685  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 231,343     $ 252,777  

Consolidated Cash Flows (in thousands)

  Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
  December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
Cash flows from operating activities: 2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net loss $ (15,406 )   $ (12,337 )   $ (34,325 )   $ (27,375 )   $ (49,394 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                                      
Depreciation and lease asset amortization   2,154       2,176       2,300       8,617       9,564  
Other amortization, net   15       17       13       63       50  
Bad debt expense                           59  
Asset impairments   3,310             16,601       3,310       17,223  
(Gain) loss on assets held for sale, net   156       72             228       (369 )
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets and other assets, net   3             (19 )     (2 )     (584 )
Stock-based compensation expense   345       341       (34 )     1,126       1,774  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                                      
Contract receivables and retainage, net   9,043       (11,045 )     4,172       10,702       (3,650 )
Contract assets   4,839       5,500       (1,272 )     (15,393 )     (22,145 )
Prepaid expenses, inventory and other current assets   (69 )     1,045       1,054       1,644       2,556  
Accounts payable   (8,858 )     16,819       1,706       10,042       30,950  
Contract liabilities   (5,048 )     (6,796 )     10,589       (11,142 )     9,425  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (1,771 )     1,184       (629 )     (2,427 )     (1,099 )
Noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (including long-term retainage)   (444 )     (495 )     (590 )     1,599       (1,500 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (11,731 )     (3,519 )     (434 )     (19,008 )     (7,140 )
Cash flows from investing activities:                                      
Purchases of short-term investments   (38,759 )     (1 )     (19,918 )     (58,751 )     (65,284 )
Maturities of short-term investments   50,552             25,325       70,552       54,086  
Capital expenditures   (1,021 )     (2,446 )     (1,800 )     (11,212 )     (3,790 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   341       599       619       2,020       2,217  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   11,113       (1,848 )     4,226       2,609       (12,771 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                                      
Proceeds from borrowings                     10,000        
Payment of financing cost   (1 )     (39 )           (71 )     (48 )
Tax payments for vested stock withholdings                     (74 )     (795 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (1 )     (39 )           9,855       (843 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (619 )     (5,406 )     3,792       (6,544 )     (20,754 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   43,778       49,184       45,911       49,703       70,457  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 43,159     $ 43,778     $ 49,703     $ 43,159     $ 49,703  

