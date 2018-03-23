Breaking News
GulfMark Offshore, Inc. Announces Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Operating Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:GLF) announced today that its three months ended December 31, 2017 operating results conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. eastern standard time. The conference call will include a discussion by management regarding the Company’s results of operations. The Company will issue results for the three months ended December 31, 2017 the evening before the scheduled call.

To participate in the teleconference, investors in the U.S. should dial 1-888-317-6003 at least 15 minutes before the start time and when prompted, enter the passcode 6349266.  Canada-based callers should dial 1-866-284-3684, and international callers outside of North America should dial +1 412-317-6061. The webcast of the conference call can also be accessed by visiting the Company’s website, www.gulfmark.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call and ending April 5, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. eastern standard time. To access the replay from the U.S. please dial 1-877-344-7529; outside the U.S. please dial +1 412-317-0088. Please reference conference number 10118522. An audio file of the conference call will be available on the company’s website approximately one hour after the end of the call.

GulfMark Offshore, Inc. provides marine transportation services to the energy industry through a fleet of offshore support vessels serving every major offshore energy industry market in the world.

Contact: Sam Rubio
  Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
  (713) 963-9522

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
