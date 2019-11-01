Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operational results for the three-months and nine-months ended September 30, 2019 and provided an update on its 2019 activities. Key information includes the following:

Net production averaged 1,527.0 MMcfe per day during the third quarter of 2019

Net loss of $48.8 million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $39.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $219.4 million for the third quarter of 2019

Cash provided by operating activity of $217.6 million for the third quarter of 2019

Generated Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP), excluding working capital changes as defined and reconciled below, of $103.4 million for the third quarter of 2019

Forecasted 2019 full year net production is estimated to average at the midpoint of the Company’s previously provided guidance range of 1,360 MMcfe to 1,400 MMcfe per day.

Significant level of new hedges added for 2020 with 548 BBtu per day of natural gas fixed price swaps at an average fixed price of $2.88 per MMBtu

Completed certain non-core asset divestitures

Total liquidity of $626.5 million, including cash on hand and borrowing capacity of approximately $616.4 million under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Chief Executive Officer and President, David M. Wood, commented, “Gulfport’s third quarter was underscored by our continued strong performance from each of our operating areas and achieving the next phase of our 2019 plan provided at the start of the year, free cash flow generation. We exceeded our production targets while adhering to our capital budget, improved our balance sheet through the previously announced repurchase of senior notes and generated significant cash flow from our 2019 activities. Our quality core assets have us on track to deliver on all our operational guidance metrics, while forecasting total capital spend, net of the planned divestiture of certain non-operated assets, within the original budget provided in January.”

Mr. Wood continued, “As we focus towards 2020 and beyond, our message remains consistent and we carry forward our commitment to allocating capital in a disciplined manner, focusing on returns, operating within our cash flow and maintaining strong liquidity and reasonable leverage metrics. We continue to put an emphasis on bottom-line returns and expect our 2020 capital plan to generate neutral to positive cash flow with production an output not a target.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, Gulfport had cash on hand of approximately $10.1 million. As of September 30, 2019, Gulfport’s $1.4 billion revolving credit facility, under which Gulfport has an elected commitment of $1.0 billion, had outstanding borrowings of $135.0 million and outstanding letters of credit totaling $248.6 million. The Company’s total liquidity as of September 30, 2019 of approximately $626.5 million, which included cash on hand and borrowing capacity of approximately $616.4 million under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Stock and Bond Repurchases

In January 2019, Gulfport’s board of directors authorized the Company to acquire a portion of its outstanding common stock within a 24-month period. There were no additional share purchases made during the third quarter of 2019.

Gulfport repurchased approximately $105 million principal amount of its senior notes for a total cash spend of approximately $80 million during the third quarter of 2019.

Subject to market conditions, the Company intends to opportunistically repurchase its outstanding debt or stock going forward, but is under no obligation to do so.

Non-Core Asset Divestitures

Gulfport recently agreed to monetize certain overriding royalty interests associated with assets held in the Bakken to a third party for approximately $8.0 million in cash. Net production from the assets averaged 68.6 Boe per day during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective date of the transaction is July 1, 2019 and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company continues to progress on the previously announced divestiture of water infrastructure assets Gulfport holds across its SCOOP position. Entry into a definitive agreement for this process is expected prior to year-end 2019 with closing shortly thereafter.

Gulfport is also pursuing a potential sale of certain non-operated interests in the Utica Shale. The proceeds of this potential sale would offset the larger-than-anticipated non-operated capital spend in the Utica Shale incurred during the nine-months ended September 30, 2019. Gulfport expects to enter into a definitive agreement on this divestiture prior to year-end 2019.

Production and Realized Prices

Gulfport’s net daily production for the third quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 1,527.0 MMcfe per day. For the third quarter of 2019, Gulfport’s net daily production mix was comprised of approximately 93% natural gas, 5% natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and 2% oil.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PRODUCTION SCHEDULE (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Production Volumes: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Natural gas (MMcf) 130,071 116,994 343,753 327,272 Oil (MBbls) 474 665 1,735 2,166 NGL (MGal) 52,951 72,427 165,970 196,695 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 140,482 131,328 377,875 368,366 Gas equivalent (Mcfe per day) 1,526,977 1,427,479 1,384,159 1,349,326 Average Realized Prices (before the impact of derivatives): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.64 $ 2.32 $ 2.08 $ 2.30 Oil (per Bbl) $ 51.75 $ 68.73 $ 54.13 $ 64.96 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.38 $ 0.74 $ 0.47 $ 0.72 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 1.84 $ 2.82 $ 2.35 $ 2.81 Average Realized Prices: (including cash-settlement of derivatives and excluding non-cash derivative gain or loss): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 2.21 $ 2.40 $ 2.28 $ 2.44 Oil (per Bbl) $ 56.40 $ 53.97 $ 55.63 $ 54.68 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.53 $ 0.66 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 2.42 $ 2.78 $ 2.56 $ 2.84 Average Realized Prices: Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.73 $ 2.44 $ 2.51 $ 2.22 Oil (per Bbl) $ 78.59 $ 51.26 $ 68.05 $ 44.10 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.45 $ 0.57 $ 0.51 $ 0.60 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 2.04 $ 2.75 $ 2.82 $ 2.55

The table below summarizes Gulfport’s third quarter of 2019 production by asset area:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PRODUCTION BY AREA (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Utica Shale Natural gas (MMcf) 111,635 100,274 289,637 280,140 Oil (MBbls) 61 74 183 234 NGL (MGal) 17,225 29,806 61,388 92,389 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 114,459 104,975 299,503 294,741 SCOOP Natural gas (MMcf) 18,435 16,704 54,084 47,071 Oil (MBbls) 393 412 1,237 1,316 NGL (MGal) 35,715 42,593 104,537 104,241 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 25,897 25,259 76,440 69,862 Southern Louisiana Natural gas (MMcf) — 6 — 17 Oil (MBbls) 6 167 274 559 NGL (MGal) — — — — Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 38 1,009 1,644 3,370 Other Natural gas (MMcf) 1 9 32 43 Oil (MBbls) 14 12 42 57 NGL (MGal) 11 29 44 65 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 87 85 289 393

2019 Capital Expenditures

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport incurred operated drilling and completion (“D&C”) capital expenditures of $423.7 million and non-operated D&C expenditures of $72.6 million. In addition, land capital expenditures incurred totaled $33.1 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Gulfport’s operated D&C expenditures for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 are consistent with the Company’s expectations while non-operated D&C expenditures have been higher than anticipated. Gulfport intends to recover a portion of the non-operated D&C capital overspend through the monetization of certain non-operated Utica Shale interests during the fourth quarter of 2019. Net of the planned divestiture of certain non-operated assets, total capital expenditures for 2019 are expected to be within in the previously provided guidance range of $565 million to $600 million.

Operational Update

The table below summarizes Gulfport’s activity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 and the number of net wells expected to be drilled and turned-to-sales for the remainder of 2019:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION ACTIVITY SUMMARY (Unaudited) Three months

ended Three months

ended Three months

ended March 31, June 30, September 30, Remaining Wells Guidance 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net Wells Drilled Utica – Operated 5.6 3.8 2.0 3.0 14.4 Utica – Non-Operated 0.3 0.5 0.1 — 0.9 Total 5.9 4.3 2.1 3.0 15.3 SCOOP – Operated 3.1 2.6 1.0 1.0 7.7 SCOOP – Non-Operated 0.3 0.3 0.2 — 0.8 Total 3.4 2.9 1.2 1.0 8.5 Net Wells Turned-to-Sales Utica – Operated 6.0 25.0 10.5 — 41.5 Utica – Non-Operated — 1.1 1.7 — 2.8 Total 6.0 26.1 12.2 — 44.3 SCOOP – Operated 2.8 5.9 — 3.9 12.6 SCOOP – Non-Operated — 0.3 0.4 — 0.7 Total 2.8 6.2 0.4 3.9 13.3

Utica Shale

In the Utica Shale, during the third quarter of 2019, Gulfport spud two gross and net operated wells and turned-to-sales 16 gross (10.5 net) operated wells.

During the third quarter of 2019, net production from Gulfport’s Utica acreage averaged approximately 1,244.1 MMcfe per day.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport spud 13 gross (11.4 net) operated wells. The wells drilled during this period had an average lateral length of approximately 12,200 feet. Normalizing to an 8,000 foot lateral length, Gulfport’s average drilling days from spud to rig release totaled approximately 18.6 days, a decrease of 5% over full year 2018. In addition, Gulfport turned-to-sales 47 gross (41.5 net) operated wells with an average stimulated lateral length of approximately 9,800 feet during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

At present, Gulfport has one operated drilling rig running in the play.

SCOOP

In the SCOOP, during the third quarter of 2019, Gulfport spud one gross and net operated well.

During the third quarter of 2019, net production from Gulfport’s SCOOP acreage averaged approximately 281.5 MMcfe per day.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport spud eight gross (6.7 net) operated wells. The wells drilled during this period had an average lateral length of approximately 8,400 feet. Normalizing to a 7,500 foot lateral length, Gulfport’s average drilling days from spud to rig release totaled approximately 59.0 days, a decrease of 7% over full year 2018. In addition, Gulfport turned-to-sales nine gross (8.7 net) operated wells with an average stimulated lateral length of approximately 7,100 feet during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

At present, Gulfport has one operated drilling rig running in the play.

2019 Capital Budget and Production Guidance

Gulfport reaffirms its expectation that 2019 total capital expenditures will range between $565 million to $600 million after adjusting for the planned divestiture of certain non-operated assets. With this level of capital spend, Gulfport continues to forecast its 2019 average daily net production will range between 1,360 MMcfe to 1,400 MMcfe per day.

Based on actual results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, and utilizing current strip pricing at regional pricing points the Company sells its products, Gulfport reiterates its expected 2019 natural gas and oil differential guidance. Gulfport now forecasts its expected 2019 realized NGL price, before the effect of hedges and including transportation expense, to be approximately 35% of WTI .

The table below summarizes the Company’s full year 2019 guidance:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION COMPANY GUIDANCE Year Ending 2019 Low High Forecasted Production Average Daily Gas Equivalent (MMcfepd) 1,360 1,400 % Gas ~90% % Natural Gas Liquids ~7% % Oil ~3% Forecasted Realizations (before the effects of hedges) Natural Gas (Differential to NYMEX Settled Price) – $/Mcf $ (0.49 ) $ (0.66 ) NGL (% of WTI) 35% Oil (Differential to NYMEX WTI) $/Bbl $ (3.00 ) $ (3.50 ) Projected Operating Costs Lease Operating Expense – $/Mcfe $ 0.15 $ 0.17 Production Taxes – $/Mcfe $ 0.06 $ 0.07 Midstream Gathering and Processing – $/Mcfe $ 0.53 $ 0.58 General and Administrative – $/Mcfe $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Total Budgeted D&C Expenditures – In Millions: $ 525 $ 550 Budgeted Land Expenditures – In Millions: $ 40 $ 50 Total Capital Expenditures(1) – In Millions: $ 565 $ 600 Net Wells Drilled Utica – Operated 14.4 Utica – Non-Operated 0.9 Total 15.3 SCOOP – Operated 7.7 SCOOP – Non-Operated 0.8 Total 8.5 Net Wells Turned-to-Sales Utica – Operated 41.5 Utica – Non-Operated 2.8 Total 44.3 SCOOP – Operated 12.6 SCOOP – Non-Operated 0.7 Total 13.3 (1) Net of certain non-operated asset divestitures

Derivatives

Gulfport regularly hedges a portion of its expected production to lock in prices and returns that provide certainty of cash flow to execute on its capital plans. The table below details the Company’s hedging positions as of October 31, 2019:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION COMMODITY DERIVATIVES – HEDGE POSITION (Unaudited) 2019(1) 2020 2021 2022 2023 Natural gas: Swap contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) 1,260 548 — — — Price ($ per MMBtu) $ 2.81 $ 2.88 $ — $ — $ — Swaption contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) 30 — — — — Price ($ per MMBtu) $ 3.10 $ — $ — $ — $ — Call Option contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) — — — 628 628 Price ($ per MMBtu) $ — $ — $ — $ 2.90 $ 2.90 Basis Swap contracts (OGT) Volume (BBtupd) — 10 — — — Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ — $ (0.54 ) $ — $ — $ — Basis Swap contracts (Transco Zone 4) Volume (BBtupd) 60 60 — — — Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ — $ — $ — Oil: Swap contracts (WTI) Volume (Bblpd) 4,500 6,000 — — — Price ($ per Bbl) $ 60.55 $ 59.82 $ — $ — $ — NGL: C2 Ethane Swap contracts Volume (Bblpd) 1,000 — — — — Price ($ per Gal) $ 0.44 $ — $ — $ — $ — C3 Propane Swap contracts Volume (Bblpd) 4,000 — — — — Price ($ per Gal) $ 0.69 $ — $ — $ — $ — C5 Pentane Swap contracts Volume (Bblpd) 1,000 — — — — Price ($ per Gal) $ 1.28 $ — $ — $ — $ — (1) October 1 – December 31, 2019

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands, except share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,124 $ 52,297 Accounts receivable—oil and natural gas sales 112,657 210,200 Accounts receivable—joint interest and other 41,327 22,497 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,658 10,017 Short-term derivative instruments 134,571 21,352 Total current assets 304,337 316,363 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full-cost accounting, $2,814,334 and $2,873,037 excluded from amortization in 2019 and 2018, respectively 10,551,713 10,026,836 Other property and equipment 96,233 92,667 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (5,063,413 ) (4,640,098 ) Property and equipment, net 5,584,533 5,479,405 Other assets: Equity investments 73,962 236,121 Long-term derivative instruments 23,419 — Deferred tax asset 205,853 — Inventories 7,022 5,344 Operating lease assets 13,920 — Operating lease assets – related parties 48,449 — Other assets 11,653 13,803 Total other assets 384,278 255,268 Total assets $ 6,273,148 $ 6,051,036 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 439,019 $ 518,380 Short-term derivative instruments 429 20,401 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,848 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities – related parties 21,017 — Current maturities of long-term debt 622 651 Total current liabilities 473,935 539,432 Long-term derivative instruments 72,040 13,992 Asset retirement obligation—long-term 59,819 79,952 Uncertain tax position liability 3,127 3,127 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,072 — Non-current operating lease liabilities – related parties 27,432 — Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,076,569 2,086,765 Total liabilities 2,713,994 2,723,268 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized (30,000 authorized as redeemable 12% cumulative preferred stock, Series A), and none issued and outstanding — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock – $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 159,709,221 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 162,986,045 at December 31, 2018 1,597 1,630 Paid-in capital 4,205,158 4,227,532 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,679 ) (56,026 ) Accumulated deficit (596,922 ) (845,368 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,559,154 3,327,768 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,273,148 $ 6,051,036

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share data) Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 213,227 $ 271,167 $ 714,500 $ 753,261 Oil and condensate sales 24,550 45,682 93,942 140,687 Natural gas liquid sales 20,324 53,776 78,136 141,883 Net gain (loss) on natural gas, oil and NGLs derivatives 27,074 (9,663 ) 178,169 (96,737 ) 285,175 360,962 1,064,747 939,094 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 22,473 22,325 64,668 64,143 Production taxes 6,565 9,348 22,584 23,861 Midstream gathering and processing expenses 78,435 78,913 220,732 214,546 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 145,490 119,915 388,874 352,848 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 35,647 — 35,647 — General and administrative expenses 14,659 15,848 39,482 42,955 Accretion expense 747 1,037 3,173 3,056 304,016 247,386 775,160 701,409 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (18,841 ) 113,576 289,587 237,685 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME): Interest expense 34,095 33,253 103,095 100,922 Interest income (338 ) (92 ) (649 ) (162 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (23,600 ) — (23,600 ) — Gain on sale of equity method investments — (2,733 ) — (124,768 ) Loss (income) from equity method investments, net 43,082 (12,858 ) 164,391 (35,282 ) Other expense 3,194 856 3,757 485 56,433 18,426 246,994 (58,805 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (75,274 ) 95,150 42,593 296,490 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (26,522 ) — (205,853 ) (69 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (48,752 ) $ 95,150 $ 248,446 $ 296,559 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (0.31 ) $ 0.55 $ 1.55 $ 1.69 Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ 0.55 $ 1.51 $ 1.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding—Basic 159,548,477 173,057,538 160,553,796 175,776,312 Weighted average common shares outstanding—Diluted 159,548,477 173,304,914 164,820,002 176,440,461

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 248,446 $ 296,559 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Accretion expense 3,173 3,056 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 388,874 352,848 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 35,647 — Stock-based compensation expense 4,969 5,792 Loss (income) from equity investments 164,532 (35,040 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (23,600 ) — Change in fair value of derivative instruments (97,425 ) 106,373 Deferred income tax benefit (205,853 ) (69 ) Amortization of loan costs 4,821 4,554 Gain on sale of equity investments and other assets (178 ) (124,768 ) Distributions from equity method investments 2,457 1,978 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable—oil and natural gas sales 97,543 (10,618 ) Increase in accounts receivable—joint interest and other (18,830 ) (2,277 ) Increase in accounts receivable—related parties — (79 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,359 (4,830 ) (Increase) decrease in other assets (30 ) 1,228 Increase in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 8,567 36,809 Settlement of asset retirement obligation (117 ) (719 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 617,355 630,797 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to other property and equipment (4,694 ) (7,134 ) Additions to oil and natural gas properties (646,535 ) (777,104 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties 10,864 4,820 Proceeds from sale of other property and equipment 204 217 Proceeds from sale of equity method investments — 226,487 Contributions to equity method investments (432 ) (2,318 ) Distributions from equity method investments 1,945 446 Net cash used in investing activities (638,648 ) (554,586 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on borrowings (550,500 ) (165,428 ) Borrowings on line of credit 640,000 225,000 Repurchase of senior notes (79,480 ) — Debt issuance costs and loan commitment fees (211 ) (772 ) Payments for repurchase of stock (30,689 ) (109,997 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,880 ) (51,197 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,173 ) 25,014 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 52,297 99,557 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,124 $ 124,571 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest payments $ 85,272 $ 75,045 Income tax receipts $ (1,794 ) $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 3,313 $ 3,862 Asset retirement obligation capitalized $ 6,846 $ 1,094 Asset retirement obligation removed due to divestiture $ (30,035 ) $ — Interest capitalized $ 2,782 $ 3,956 Fair value of contingent consideration asset on date of divestiture $ (1,137 ) $ — Foreign currency translation gain (loss) on equity method investments $ 5,347 $ (5,815 )

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, accretion expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization and impairment of oil and gas properties. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to EBITDA less non-cash derivative loss (gain), insurance proceeds, litigation settlement, rig terminations fees, gain on debt extinguishment and (income) loss from equity method investments. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to cash provided by operating activity before changes in operating assets and liabilities and inclusive of capitalized expenses incurred during the given period. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities (as defined above) less capital expenditures incurred. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to pre-tax net (loss) income less non-cash derivative loss (gain), impairment of oil and gas properties, insurance proceeds, litigation settlement, rig terminations fees, gain on debt extinguishment and (income) loss from equity method investments. The Company has presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow because it uses these measures as an integral part of its internal reporting to evaluate its performance and the performance of its senior management. These measures are considered important indicators of the operational strength of the Company’s business and eliminate the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depletion, depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of certain intangible assets. A limitation of these measures, however, is that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the Company’s business. Management evaluates the costs of such tangible and intangible assets and the impact of related impairments through other financial measures, such as capital expenditures, investment spending and return on capital. Therefore, the Company believes that these measures provide useful information to its investors regarding its performance and overall results of operations. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, either net income as an indicator of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In addition, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are not intended to represent funds available for dividends, reinvestment or other discretionary uses, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in the Company’s various agreements.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Net (loss) income $ (48,752 ) $ 95,150 $ 248,446 $ 296,559 Interest expense 34,095 33,253 103,095 100,922 Income tax benefit (26,522 ) — (205,853 ) (69 ) Accretion expense 747 1,037 3,173 3,056 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 145,490 119,915 388,874 352,848 Impairment of oil and gas properties 35,647 — 35,647 — EBITDA $ 140,705 $ 249,355 $ 573,382 $ 753,316

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) EBITDA $ 140,705 $ 249,355 $ 573,382 $ 753,316 Adjustments: Non-cash derivative loss (gain) 54,131 4,125 (98,458 ) 106,373 Non-cash derivative loss on contingent payments 1,034 — 1,034 — Insurance proceeds — — (83 ) (231 ) Litigation settlement (158 ) 917 (158 ) 917 Rig termination fees 4,176 — 4,176 — Gain on debt extinguishment (23,600 ) — (23,600 ) — Gain on sale of equity method investments — (2,733 ) — (124,768 ) Loss (income) from equity method investments 43,082 (12,858 ) 164,391 (35,282 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,370 $ 238,806 $ 620,684 $ 700,325

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Cash provided by operating activity $ 217,586 $ 203,288 $ 617,355 $ 630,797 Adjustments: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (33,175 ) 7,182 (91,492 ) (19,514 ) Capitalized expenses incurred(1) (10,773 ) (11,874 ) (29,074 ) (32,432 ) Operating cash flow $ 173,638 $ 198,596 $ 496,789 $ 578,851 Capital expenditures incurred(2) (70,239 ) (174,815 ) (529,416 ) (734,423 ) Free cash flow $ 103,399 $ 23,781 $ (32,627 ) $ (155,572 ) (1) Includes capitalized general and administrative expense incurred and capitalized interest expenses incurred (2) Incurred capital expenditures and cash capital expenditures may vary from period to period due to the cash payment cycle