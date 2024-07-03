Gum Arabic Catering to Rising Demand for High Dietary Fiber Products among Health-conscious Individuals.

Rockville, MD., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global G um Arabic Market is calculated to reach US$ 953.3 million in 2024, as opined in the newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. As per calculations, worldwide demand for gum Arabic is evaluated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Rapidly growing demand for gum Arabic in North America is owing to the presence of well-established markets for packaged food, candy, convenience foods, and bakeries, in the United States and Canada. Moreover, the FDA has laid down new labeling rules for nutrition and food, which are contributing to the growing preference for gum Arabic as a dietary fiber.

Among several end-use applications, there is increased demand for gum Arabic in food & beverages due to its emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener properties. In addition, its growing use in citrus flavors and confectionery products, such as sweets and chocolates for improving texture and composition, is strengthening demand growth.

Key Takeaway from the Gum Arabic Market Study:

The global gum Arabic market is analyzed to reach a valuation of US$ 1.79 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of gum Arabic in Japan are evaluated to climb at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in South Korea is projected to advance at 7.3% CAGR through 2034.

North America is forecasted to capture a 24.3% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

Acacia seyal is calculated to account for a share of 52.1% of global market revenue by 2034.

Worldwide demand for gum Arabic for use in food & beverages is approximated to accelerate at 6.2% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 588.7 million by the end of 2034.

“Market players should invest in offering clean label gum Arabic with growing preference for ingredients that are derived naturally,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Gum Arabic Market:

Key industry participants like Prodigy NIG Limited, Hawkins Watts, AEP Colloids Inc., Gum Arabic Company, Nexira International, Kerry Group Public Limited Company, Ashland Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Farbest Brands, Tic Gums Inc., Agrigum International Limited, POLYGAL AG, E. Roper GmbH, and IMPORTERS SERVICE CORP are some of the leading manufacturers of gum Arabic.

High pH Level and Resistance to Salt Making Acacia Seyal Preferred Choice

Worldwide demand for acacia seyal is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% and reach a market value of US$ 932.3 million by the end of 2034. Growing sales of acacia seyal are owing to its resistance to salt and high PH level in comparison to acacia Senegal. Moreover, its higher molecular gum mass is also contributing to its growing preference in end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food & beverages.

Gum Arabic Market Industry News:

To reach a wider audience and diversify their offerings, major companies in the gum Arabic market are actively engaged in joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and new product development.

The personal care business will use naturally produced tara-gum rheology modifiers, which Polygal AG and Clariant have partnered to develop and supply. Through this collaboration, Polygal’s extensive experience in plant-derived hydrocolloids is combined with deep technological advancements in personal care and formulation expertise.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the gum Arabic market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on gum type (acacia senegal, acacia seyal), nature (organic, conventional), application (food & beverages [beverages, jams & jellies, confectioneries, dairy products], pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, paints & inks, others [meat processing, etc.]), function (thickeners, gelling agents, fat replacers, stabilizers), and functionality (viscosity, solubility, emulsifiers, film forming, fat substitutes, fibers, stabilizers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

