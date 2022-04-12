GumGum Partners With the Ad Council on Support for Ukraine

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GumGum , a contextual-first advertising technology company, today announced that it is working with the Ad Council in a new disaster and crisis relief effort that encourages audiences to give financial donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through GlobalGiving.

GumGum is providing support to the Ad Council with GumGum Smile , a program that enrolls clients to contribute a portion of every advertising dollar towards the Ad Council. This campaign enables us to get into the market quickly, usually within a few days of a disaster or other crisis, when funds are needed most. All donations will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

“We stand firmly with the international community in condemning the unjust violence and devastation in Ukraine,” said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum. “As members of the advertising community and experts in spreading messaging that resonate with people, we believe it’s our duty to help power important campaigns, like the AdCouncil’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund campaign to drive awareness and donations that will help the Ukrainian people. We hope all advertisers working with GumGum will opt-in to GumGum Smile and help us support this important cause.”

GumGum created the GumGum Smile program back in 2020, when there was an immediate need to spread important information regarding COVID safety protocols. The program donates a portion of every direct advertising dollar spent with GumGum to be donated toward creating and distributing messaging that inspires engagement and action around significant public issues. GumGum Smile has supported the AdCouncil’s campaigns on the COVID, #LoveHasNoLabels, and the #GetMyFluShot and has given up to $700k media valuation and growing.

“Our hearts are with everyone whose lives have been unbearably destabilized by the senseless aggression in Ukraine,” said Kathy Kayse, Chief Media Strategy and Partnerships Officer at the Ad Council. “In addition to our partnership, GumGum’s proactive support in providing humanitarian assistance and sharing crucial resources for others to take action and support people in need.”

