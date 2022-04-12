Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GumGum Partners With the Ad Council on Support for Ukraine

GumGum Partners With the Ad Council on Support for Ukraine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GumGum, a contextual-first advertising technology company, today announced that it is working with the Ad Council in a new disaster and crisis relief effort that encourages audiences to give financial donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through GlobalGiving.

GumGum is providing support to the Ad Council with GumGum Smile, a program that enrolls clients to contribute a portion of every advertising dollar towards the Ad Council. This campaign enables us to get into the market quickly, usually within a few days of a disaster or other crisis, when funds are needed most. All donations will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

“We stand firmly with the international community in condemning the unjust violence and devastation in Ukraine,” said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum. “As members of the advertising community and experts in spreading messaging that resonate with people, we believe it’s our duty to help power important campaigns, like the AdCouncil’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund campaign to drive awareness and donations that will help the Ukrainian people. We hope all advertisers working with GumGum will opt-in to GumGum Smile and help us support this important cause.”

GumGum created the GumGum Smile program back in 2020, when there was an immediate need to spread important information regarding COVID safety protocols. The program donates a portion of every direct advertising dollar spent with GumGum to be donated toward creating and distributing messaging that inspires engagement and action around significant public issues. GumGum Smile has supported the AdCouncil’s campaigns on the COVID, #LoveHasNoLabels, and the #GetMyFluShot and has given up to $700k media valuation and growing.

“Our hearts are with everyone whose lives have been unbearably destabilized by the senseless aggression in Ukraine,” said Kathy Kayse, Chief Media Strategy and Partnerships Officer at the Ad Council. “In addition to our partnership, GumGum’s proactive support in providing humanitarian assistance and sharing crucial resources for others to take action and support people in need.”

For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com.

About GumGum
GumGum is a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to extract value from digital content for the advertising and sports industries. Our proprietary contextual intelligence engine uses computer vision and natural language processing technologies to scan text, images, and videos when evaluating digital content. Combining our contextual advertising intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum’s advertising solutions deliver industry-leading efficiency, accuracy, and performance.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.