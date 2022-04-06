Gummi World Announces cGMP Dietary Supplement Manufacturing Certification

Breaking News
Current Good Manufacturing Practices are designed to make safety and quality paramount, serving as a recognition of Gummi World’s commitment to high-quality standards for dietary supplement production.

TEMPE, Ariz., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gummi World, an industry-leading manufacturer of custom recipe gummy vitamins and dietary supplements, announced that it is officially a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certified facility.

SGS, a leading testing, inspection and certification company recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity, conducted the audit and verified Gummi World’s compliance with the standards of 21 CFR 111 for food and dietary supplements. 

“A cGMP inspection includes a thorough review of quality systems, supplier management, the control of raw materials, documentation, calibration, and validation. Current Good Manufacturing Practices are designed to make safety and quality paramount and ensure all of a manufacturer’s processes are thoroughly documented,” said Dr. Seemab Zaman, Gummi World Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs.

cGMP certification is required by a majority of dietary supplement retailers. Achieving cGMP certification is a testament to Gummi World’s commitment to only using exceptional, raw ingredients sourced from some of the leading suppliers in the industry. 

Dr. Ayan Monpara, Gummi World Chief Medical Officer, said of the development: 

“As we continue to invest in our manufacturing capabilities, obtaining this certification is a key component in our growth strategy. This recognition of our commitment to high-quality standards opens the door for additional opportunities in the nutraceutical market for our premium products in contract manufacturing for dietary supplements,” said Dr. Monpara.

In addition to the cGMP certification, the Gummi World facility recently received its USDA Organic certificate and is working to obtain Kosher and Halal certifications, among others.

About Gummi World:
Gummi World, whose parent company is Intiva Health, is a custom recipe manufacturer of dietary supplement gummies and capsules. A unique, in-house R&D team involves a panel of healthcare and industry experts who work with clients to develop their product from concept to commercialization. Operating out of a cGMP production facility, Gummi World has the capability to fulfill millions of dollars’ worth of custom nutraceutical products every month for clients around the world in a variety of delivery formats including gummies, hard capsules, soft capsules, and soft gels.

Press Contact:
Joshua Kleinstreuer
512-897-9873
Joshua@intivahealth.com

