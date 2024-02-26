REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gunderson Dettmer, the leading venture capital law firm globally, has once again been recognized by PitchBook for its outstanding performance in the annual Global League Tables 2023. With a total of 1,074 financings valued at $41.8 billion raised for companies in the innovation economy worldwide, Gunderson Dettmer attorneys have confirmed their position as the #1 legal advisors for high-growth emerging companies and the venture capital and growth equity firms that invest in them.

Managing Partner Jeff Higgins had this to say about the firm’s achievement, “Over the 10 years Gunderson has been recognized by PitchBook as the top VC law firm, the VC ecosystem has experienced periods of expansion and contraction. 2023 was a year that demanded resilience and our company and investor clients—not to mention our firm — met the moment and ended the year strong. I am optimistic that 2024 will be a year where the market settles into a new normal and offers numerous opportunities for the best companies to grow and thrive.”

Since 2013, when PitchBook first started publishing its Global League Tables recognizing the top firms in the venture capital ecosystem, Gunderson Dettmer has consistently dominated the Venture Capital Law Firm ranking. Its commitment to the innovation economy has been unwavering since it first opened its doors in 1995. Gunderson Dettmer’s exceptional performance extends beyond the PitchBook Global League Tables with consistently high rankings from reputable organizations such as Chambers, The Legal 500, Asian Legal Business, India Business Law Journal and LawDragon. Notably, Gunderson Dettmer has been recognized as the 2024 Venture Capital Law Firm of the Year by Best Lawyers.

In addition to its overall success, Gunderson Dettmer also earned recognition for negotiating the most venture capital financings in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector globally. PitchBook credited Gunderson with nearly 300 venture financings for AI-focused companies, with $17 billion of total capital invested in 2023.

True to its focus on innovation, in 2023, Gunderson Dettmer released several AI-enabled tools and its own homegrown generative AI app ChatGD, as well as numerous resources to help startups understand and address AI’s opportunities and risks. Among top media publications such as the Washington Post, Fast Company, Bloomberg, Fortune, Axios and others, Gunderson attorneys have been consistently quoted and interviewed on legal developments and trending topics in the AI space. To learn more about Gunderson Dettmer’s resources in the AI space, click here.

Gunderson Dettmer has secured the top spot in 20 categories, demonstrating its expertise and dominance in various industries and regions. Most notably, Gunderson advised more financings for both early and late stages, maintaining its representation throughout the lifecycle. The firm’s expertise, industry knowledge, and global presence make it the preferred choice for clients in the innovation economy.

The categories include:

By Geography

Global

United States

West Coast

New England

Mid-Atlantic

Southeast

South

Rest of World, including Latin America and Southeast Asia

By Deal Type

Early Stage

Late Stage

By Industry

Consumer Goods & Services

Media

Commercial Products & Services

Software

IT Software

Transportation

About PitchBook

PitchBook is the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, serving over 90,000 investment professionals and business leaders. The PitchBook Global League report offers a comprehensive overview of institutional investors and service providers, considering various criteria such as geography, transaction type, and sectors.

For more information about Gunderson Dettmer and its achievements, please visit our website.

Gunderson Dettmer is the preeminent international law firm with an exclusive focus on the innovation economy. The firm serves market-leading venture capital and growth equity investors and pioneering companies through inception, growth and maturity, as well as groundbreaking public companies that result from the global venture capital ecosystem. The firm’s clear-cut focus and well-honed technical skill enables an accelerated pace and unmatched efficiency, delivering best-in-class value at each phase of a client’s business.