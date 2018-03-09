Gunman and three hostages found dead at California veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (Reuters) – Three women and a gunman who held them hostage at a California veterans home were found dead late on Friday, bringing a tragic end to an all-day standoff with police at the sprawling facility, authorities said.
Related Articles
ATLAS FINANCIAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. – AFH
2 hours ago