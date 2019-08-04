Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in El Paso, Texas

A man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, killing 20 people and wounding 26 others as panicked shoppers and employees scurried for cover before the gunman surrendered to police at the scene.
