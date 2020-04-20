Gunman kills at least 13 in Nova Scotia in Canada’s worst mass murder since 1989

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed at least 13 people, including a policewoman, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday, in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in more than 30 years.
