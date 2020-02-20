A suspected right-wing extremist shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before, police believe, returning home and killing himself.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea confirms first death of person infected with coronavirus - February 20, 2020
- Gunman kills nine in German shisha bar rampage; extremist motive suspected - February 20, 2020
- Indications of far-right motive for German shooting rampage: prosecutors - February 20, 2020