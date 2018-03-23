Gunman shoots three dead in France after ‘Islamist terror’ attack

TREBES, France (Reuters) – A gunman killed three people in southwestern France on Friday as he held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket, screaming “Allahu Akbar” before security forces stormed the building and he was killed, authorities said.
