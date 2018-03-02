Gunmen attack French embassy and army headquarters in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Gunmen attacked the army’s headquarters in the capital of Burkina Faso on Friday as well as the downtown area and France’s embassy, and the French ambassador said an explosion in the city was a terrorist attack.
