Gunmen in Egypt mosque attack carried Islamic State flag, prosecutor says

CAIRO (Reuters) – Gunmen who attacked a mosque on Friday in Egypt’s North Sinai brandished an Islamic State flag as they opened fire through doorways and windows, killing more than 300 worshippers, including two dozen children, officials said on Saturday.
