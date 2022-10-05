Breaking News
Gunnar Wieboldt Joins Vestaron as SVP, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

Wieboldt joins Vestaron senior management team following $92M total Series C fundraising in 2022

Gunnar Wieboldt, SVP, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary at Vestaron

RTP, North Carolina, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vestaron announced that Gunnar Wieboldt has joined the company as SVP, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary. This announcement follows Vestaron’s Series C funding that closed at $82M in May and an additional $10M In August, bringing the total raised to $92M.

As the company’s first General Counsel, Wieboldt will oversee all legal matters pertaining to the organization. 

“It’s such an exciting time to join the Vestaron team,” said Wieboldt. “Serving as General Counsel to Vestaron will allow me to help build the intellectual property, contracting,  governance, and compliance foundation for the growth of the company and the fulfillment of it’s mission of sustainability in agriculture, something I believe in wholeheartedly.”

“We are excited and grateful to have a lawyer with Gunnar’s skills and experience join the Vestaron team,” said Vestaron CEO Anna Rath. “Gunnar offers Vestaron a much-needed background in legal affairs, specifically in life sciences, which is imperative to meeting our expansion goals and objectives.”  

Wieboldt brings over 20 years of legal experience to the role, having served as in-house counsel to life science companies including Talecris Biotherapeutics (now Grifols), ZOLL Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and, most recently, as Head of Legal for StrideBio, a gene therapy company with proprietary capsid engineering capabilities. Wieboldt is a former Marine Corps officer. He has a BA from the University of Rochester, a JD from Harvard Law School, and an MBA from Duke University.

To learn more about Vestaron’s leadership team, visit https://www.vestaron.com/about-us/. 

About Vestaron Corporation
Vestaron is leading a peptide-based revolution in crop protection.  We are committed to providing growers with novel, effective peptide-based biopesticides that address proven neuromuscular targets.  Our peptides overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, beneficials and the environment. Vestaron has earned global recognition for its work, including the inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, the prestigious Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute in 2020, and Best New Biologic Product in the 2021 Crop Science Awards. More information at www.vestaron.com.

  • Gunnar Wieboldt, SVP, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary at Vestaron 
CONTACT: Sherry Mitchell
Vestaron
919.609.6704
smitchell@vestaron.com

