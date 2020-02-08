Gunshots heard at mall in Thailand where shooter holed up

Several bursts of automatic gunfire were heard early on Sunday from a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand where police said a soldier was holed up after killing at least 20 people, Reuters witnesses said.
