Gus Samra Named as JobDiva’s Chief Revenue Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Gus Samra has been named JobDiva's Chief Revenue Officer, or CRO.

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JobDiva announces that they have formally named Gus Samra as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Formerly Head of Business Development, Mr. Samra will, as CRO, preside over the production, management and alignment of revenue sources on a global scale. He will be responsible for the coordination of several of JobDiva’s revenue-centered departments worldwide, such as Sales/Business Development and Marketing.

“We anticipate that Gus will excel as JobDiva’s Chief Revenue Officer,” said Diya Obeid, JobDiva’s CEO and Founder. “JobDiva is now a global organisation and is constantly adding new products and tools. As such, it is vital that we have a globally-minded Business Development leader like Gus coordinating JobDiva’s revenue-related activities.”

As a leader of JobDiva’s Business Development unit for 15 years, Mr. Samra has been a primal force in JobDiva’s development into the leading technology vendor for staffing and recruitment. He has delivered JobDiva’s messaging worldwide, forged valuable relationships and built a knowledgeable, highly effective sales team. Now, as CRO, Mr. Samra will expand JobDiva’s global reach.

“I’m immensely proud to have been named as JobDiva’s Chief Revenue Officer,” said Mr. Samra.  “It will be an honor and a privilege to drive, manage, allocate and coordinate revenue across JobDiva, a breathtakingly innovative organisation. As always with JobDiva’s leadership, my focus will be on maximising our clients’ results—improving the lives of everyone JobDiva’s solutions touch.”

About JobDiva

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruitment industry.

Contact:
Yana Nigen
Chief Marketing Officer, JobDiva
+1 212-306-0914

