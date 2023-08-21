Sayre, Pa., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Guthrie Clinic has achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10 for a fourth consecutive year, in recognition of the health care system’s use of the many functions the electronic medical record (EMR) system software offers.

This recognition is the highest level that can be achieved and places Guthrie among an elite group of fewer than 20 organizations to receive this distinction and one of only five to achieve Level 10 four times.

The Epic Stars program measures organizations in the following focus areas: patient access, patient experience, clinical quality and safety, population health management, physician productivity, nursing productivity, and value from data.

“We always strive to lead the way in the use of technology to further enhance the care we offer to our patients,” said Terri Couts, SVP, Chief Digital Officer, The Guthrie Clinic. “This recognition shows our full commitment to our caregivers to arm them with the tools they need to offer the highest quality care today and in the future.”

Guthrie’s electronic medical record is a computer-based program that stores patients’ personal health information including treatments, procedures, test results, current allergies, medications and more. Entering information about a patient visit into the electronic system replaces handwritten notes in a traditional medical chart.

Guthrie’s robust utilization of Epic technology, along with its game-changing Pulse Center are the latest examples of the organization’s commitment to using state-of-the-art tools to support caregivers in their mission to care for the communities Guthrie serves.

###

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Based in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.



