Sayre, Pa., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Guthrie Clinic is proud to announce that its Pulse Center was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Innovators for 2023. The profiles of the honorees are featured in the Sept. 18, 2023, issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/Top-Innovators.

The Top Innovators program honors leaders and organizations that are instituting innovation and leading transformative programs that achieve measurable results in improving care and contributing to clinical and financial goals.

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO said, “We’re thrilled with this recognition. The investment Guthrie has made in the Pulse Center furthers the organization’s transformational vision for providing enhanced patient care, quality and safety. Through innovation such as this, we continue to define tomorrow – today.”

The Guthrie Pulse Center, located within the Guthrie Big Flats Specialty and Rehabilitation Services building in Horseheads, New York, is a first-of-its-kind in the region and offers centralized operational and patient care functions and greater access to clinical expertise, regardless of where the patient is being treated.

Terri Couts, Guthrie SVP, Chief Digital Officer said, “Innovation is the bridge between aspiration and achievement, and our virtual command center is a testament to our commitment to excellence in healthcare. With unwavering dedication, we’ve elevated quality outcomes and patient care, proving that the future of healthcare is in our hands, and it’s a future brighter than ever before.”

“Innovation can take many forms, as evidenced by our honorees -both individuals and organizations – in this year’s class of Top Innovators,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Whether they are making back-room functions more efficient, establishing partnerships across the industry or developing tools to broaden consumers’ access to care, these winners are producing results and forging a path that others should follow.”

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

About Guthrie

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Based in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.



Visit us at www.Guthrie.org. Follow us at Twitter.com/GuthrieClinic, Facebook.com/TheGuthrieClinic, Linkedin.com/company/TheGuthrieClinic, and Instagram.com/TheGuthrieClinic.

