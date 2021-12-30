Breaking News
GWG Holdings Completes Requirements for Continued Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that it received confirmation from Nasdaq that it is in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a), is in compliance with the continued listing requirements, and will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company received notice from Nasdaq that after holding its 2020/2021 annual meeting of shareholders it is now in compliance with the continued listing requirements.

About GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWG)

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, Texas that is a leader in providing unique investment solutions and, through its passive investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. has exposure to a diversified and growing portfolio of alternative assets containing 111 professionally managed alternative investment funds as of September 30, 2021.

Through GWGH’s subsidiary, GWG Life, LLC, GWGH also owns and manages a diverse portfolio of life insurance policies that, as of September 30, 2021, included $1.8 billion in face value of life insurance policy benefits.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com. For more information about Beneficient, email askben@beneficient.com or visit www.trustben.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 787-5744
dcallahan@gwgh.com

