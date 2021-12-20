Breaking News
GWG Holdings Conducts 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that it conducted a combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, December 17, 2021.

During the Annual Meeting, stockholders re-elected the four directors whose terms were expiring: Peter T. Cangany, Jr., David F. Chavenson, David H. de Weese and Timothy L. Evans. That was the only business conducted at the Annual Meeting.

Voting results were reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K that GWGH filed today with the SEC.

Conducting the Annual Meeting completes the requirements for GWGH to continue listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, Texas that is a leader in providing unique investment solutions and, through its passive investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. has exposure to a diversified and growing portfolio of alternative assets containing 111 professionally managed alternative investment funds as of September 30, 2021.

Through GWGH’s subsidiary, GWG Life, LLC, GWGH also owns and manages a diverse portfolio of life insurance policies that, as of September 30, 2021, included $1.8 billion in face value of life insurance policy benefits.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com. For more information about Beneficient, email askben@beneficient.com or visit www.trustben.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Callahan

Director of Communication

GWG Holdings, Inc.

(612) 787-5744

dcallahan@gwgh.com

