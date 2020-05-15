Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Beneficient’s Loan Portfolio

Beneficient’s loan portfolio diversification spans across these industry sectors, geographic regions and exposure types

Beneficient’s loan portfolio diversification spans across these industry sectors, geographic regions and exposure types

DALLAS, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The results reflect consolidated accounting and financial reporting of GWGH and The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben LP) and related entities (collectively, Ben).

Recent Corporate Developments

  • Despite the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Company continues to raise capital, pay and receive interest income and dividends, receive insurance policy benefits, and otherwise meet its ongoing operating obligations.
  • On March 30, 2020, the Company filed a registration statement to offer up to $2.0 billion in principal amount of L Bonds on a continuous basis until 2023. These bonds contain terms and features that are substantially consistent with previous L Bond offerings.
  • On May 15, 2020, Ben and its lender signed a term sheet to amend its senior credit and subordinated credit agreements. Among other changes, the amendment would extend the maturity date of both loans to April 10, 2021, and provides for them to be transferred to GWGH or a subsidiary upon issuance of Ben’s trust company charters by the Texas Department of Banking. The amendments set forth in the term sheet are subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements governing the amendments and the satisfaction of closing conditions.
  • On March 6, 2020, Ben submitted revised trust charter applications to the Texas Department of Banking which the Department is actively reviewing and considering. In the interim, Ben has closed a limited number of transactions to date, but intends to significantly expand its operations if and when the trust charters are issued.

First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Reported first quarter 2020 net loss of $49.4 million, compared to a net loss of $18.9 million in the first quarter of 2019
    • GWGH’s investment in Ben was accounted for as an equity method investment prior to the change-of-control on December 31, 2019, and the first quarter of 2020 includes the consolidated results of Ben for the first time.
    • Recognized $68.9 million of non-cash, equity-based compensation expense during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of grants under Ben’s equity incentive plans, which significantly contributed to the consolidated net loss. The recognition of these Ben expenses is a result of the transactions between Ben and GWGH that created the year-end 2019 gain. The majority of those awards vest over a four-year period beginning on the grantee’s service date to Ben (e.g., hire date for an employee). Because many participants in Ben’s equity incentive plans have been with the company for multiple years, some awards vested up to 100 percent on the grant date and that vesting required recognition of the commensurate equity-based compensation in the first quarter 2020 filing. The grant date value of the awards was based on the recent valuation of Ben completed in conjunction with the change-of-control event on December 31, 2019. Equity-based compensation expense on a quarterly basis going forward is expected to be significantly lower based on the awards outstanding as of March 31, 2020.
  • Reported total assets of $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2019.
  • Reported continued strong life insurance portfolio performance:
    • Realized $25.5 million of face amount of policy benefits from 20 life insurance policies during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $30.5 million from 20 life insurance policies during the first quarter of 2019.
    • Ended the quarter with a life insurance portfolio of $2.0 billion in face amount of policy benefits consisting of 1,131 policies.
  • Reported continued success raising capital through the L Bond investment product with $110.8 million of L Bond sales in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Continued its shift in focus away from new life insurance policy acquisitions and towards its investment in Ben, while managing its existing life insurance policy portfolio. As part of that strategic shift, the Company has ended its Life Care Exchange program for purchasing policies.

Reported total liquidity (cash, restricted cash, policy benefits receivable and fees receivable) increased to $188.7 million at March 31, 2020.

“In this unprecedented time, we are working hard to support our advisors and the clients they serve,” said Murray Holland, GWGH’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe our products are uniquely positioned to provide a combination of yield and stability as advisors and broker-dealers report a need for liquidity at a previously unseen level among our target market of individual and small institutional investors.”

1. Financial & Operating Highlights

($ Thousands except per share information) Q1 2020
     Q1 2019
  
Revenue $ 33,557     $ 25,217  
Expenses   124,050       37,904  
Income Tax Benefit   14,507        
Loss from Equity Method Investments   (1,530 )     (1,927 )
Net Loss, including Loss from Equity Method Investment   (77,516 )     (14,614 )
Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests   32,084        
Preferred Stock Dividends   3,952       4,296  
Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders   (49,384 )     (18,910  
Per Share Data:              
Net Loss1   (1.62 )     (0.57 )
Capital Raised from L Bonds   110,825       125,985  
Liquidity2   188,661       183,896  
Life Insurance Portfolio3   2,000,680       2,098,428  
Life Insurance Acquired3         80,211  
Face Value of Matured Policies   25,502       30,459  
TTM Benefits / Premiums4   184.3 %     154.8 %
               

(1) Per diluted common share outstanding
(2) Includes cash, restricted cash, policy benefits receivable and fees receivable as of the end of the period presented
(3) Face amount of policy benefits
(4) The ratio of policy benefits realized to premiums paid on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis
             
2. Revenue and Expense Discussion

First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019:

• Total revenue was $33.6 million in the current period, compared to $25.2 million in the prior period primarily due to:

  • The Ben consolidation added $9.4 million of interest income from its financing receivables portfolio, after intercompany eliminations, and $5.0 million in trust services and other fee revenue.
  • Interest income of $1.1 million on the LiquidTrusts promissory note.
  • These increases were partially offset by $7.0 million of lower gains on life insurance policies primarily due to slightly lower average face value of matured policies and no gains on acquisitions.

• Total expenses were $124.1 million in the current period, compared to $37.9 million in the prior period primarily due to:

  • Employee compensation and benefits increased by $72.6 million for this period primarily due to the inclusion of Ben’s operations, which included the recognition of $68.9 million of non-cash, equity-based compensation expense under Ben’s equity incentive plans.
  • Interest and fees increased by $8.9 million due to $6.1 million of additional interest expense on L Bonds as a result of increased amounts outstanding, increased interest expense of $2.3 million from the consolidation of Ben related to its borrowings, and increased interest expense of $0.5 million on GWGH’s senior credit facility.
  • Legal and professional fees increased by $3.2 million primarily due to additional legal and consulting fees recognized with the full consolidation of Ben’s operations beginning in the first quarter of 2020.

3. Life Insurance Portfolio Statistics as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020

Portfolio Summary:

Total life insurance portfolio face value of policy benefits (in thousands) $ 2,000,680  
Average face value per policy (in thousands) $ 1,769  
Average face value per insured life (in thousands) $ 1,900  
Weighted average age of insured (years)   82.6  
Weighted average life expectancy estimate (years)   7.2  
Total number of policies   1,131  
Number of unique lives   1,053  
Demographics   74% Males; 26% Females  
Number of smokers   47  
Largest policy as % of total portfolio face value   0.7 %
       
Average policy as % of total portfolio   0.1 %
Average annual premium as % of face value   3.5 %
       

Distribution of Policies and Benefits by Current Age of Insured:

                    Percentage of Total        
Min Age   Max Age   Number of
Policies		     Policy
Benefits		     Number of
Policies		     Policy
Benefits		     Wtd. Avg.
LE (yrs.)		  
95   101     20     $ 42,602       1.7 %     2.1 %     2.1  
90   94     147       289,269       13.0 %     14.5 %     3.2  
85   89     232       544,264       20.5 %     27.2 %     5.0  
80   84     247       439,948       21.9 %     22.0 %     7.2  
75   79     223       369,024       19.7 %     18.4 %     9.9  
70   74     199       247,346       17.6 %     12.4 %     11.1  
60   69     63       68,227       5.6 %     3.4 %     11.3  
Total         1,131     $ 2,000,680       100.0 %     100.0 %     7.2  
                                             

4. Ben’s Collateral Portfolio Information
         
As of March 31, 2020, Beneficient’s loan portfolio had exposure to 118 professionally managed alternative investment funds, comprised of 350 underlying investments, and approximately 92 percent of Beneficient’s loan portfolio was collateralized by investments in private companies. Beneficient’s loan portfolio diversification spans across these industry sectors, geographic regions and exposure types:

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/823dc06d-1eee-4f28-9b3e-6e8146447718

Assets in the collateral portfolio consist primarily of interests in alternative investment vehicles (also referred to as funds) that are managed by a group of U.S. and non-U.S. based alternative asset management firms that invest in a variety of financial markets and utilize a variety of investment strategies. The vintages of the funds in the collateral portfolio as of December 31, 2019 ranged from 1998 to 2011.

5. Additional Information
       
Gain (Loss) on Life Insurance Policies (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
  2020     2019  
Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows(1) $ 17,851     $ 17,131  
Unrealized gain on acquisitions(2)         4,459  
Premiums and other annual fees   (17,199 )     (15,832 )
Face value of matured policies   25,502       30,459  
Fair value of matured policies   (11,709 )     (14,721 )
Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net $ 14,445     $ 21,496  
               

(1) Change in fair value of expected future cash flows relating to the investment in life insurance policies that are not specifically attributable to changes in life expectancy, discount rate changes or policy maturity events.
(2) Gain resulting from fair value in excess of the purchase price for life insurance policies acquired during the reporting period.

Policy Benefits Realized and Premiums Paid (TTM):  

Quarter End Date   Portfolio
Face Amount
(in thousands)		     12-Month
Trailing
Benefits
Realized
(in thousands)		     12-Month
Trailing
Premiums
Paid
(in thousands)		     12-Month
Trailing
Benefits/Premium
Coverage
Ratio		  
March 31, 2016   1,027,821     21,845     28,771     75.9 %
June 30, 2016   1,154,798     30,924     31,891     97.0 %
September 30, 2016   1,272,078     35,867     37,055     96.8 %
December 31, 2016   1,361,675     48,452     40,239     120.4 %
March 31, 2017   1,447,558     48,189     42,753     112.7 %
June 30, 2017   1,525,363     49,295     45,414     108.5 %
September 30, 2017   1,622,627     53,742     46,559     115.4 %
December 31, 2017   1,676,148     64,719     52,263     123.8 %
March 31, 2018   1,758,066     60,248     53,169     113.3 %
June 30, 2018   1,849,079     76,936     53,886     142.8 %
September 30, 2018   1,961,598     75,161     55,365     135.8 %
December 31, 2018   2,047,992     71,090     52,675     135.0 %
March 31, 2019   2,098,428     87,045     56,227     154.8 %
June 30, 2019   2,088,445     82,421     59,454     138.6 %
September 30, 2019   2,064,156     101,918     61,805     164.9 %
December 31, 2019   2,020,973     125,148     63,851     196.0 %
March 31, 2020   2,000,680     120,191     65,224     184.3 %
                         

Webcast Details

Management will host a webcast Monday, May 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results. The webcast will give viewers audio and access to PowerPoint slides that illustrate points made during the presentation. To register for the webcast, go to http://get.gwgh.com/q12020webcastinvite.

After the webcast is completed, a replay of it can be accessed at http://get.gwgh.com/q12020webcast.

About GWG Holdings, Inc. 

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, is the parent company of GWG Life, LLC, which owns a portfolio of $2.0 billion in face value of life insurance policy benefits as of March 31, 2020. GWGH has executed a series of strategic transactions with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets, resulting in the closer alignment of the two companies. 

For more information about GWG Holdings, email [email protected] or visit www.gwgh.com. For more information about Beneficient, email [email protected] or visit www.trustben.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our estimates regarding future revenue and financial performance. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 15, 2020, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the SEC. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 787-5744
[email protected]

GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)

  March 31,
2020
(unaudited)		   December 31,
2019		  
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,432     $ 79,073  
Restricted cash   26,446       20,258  
Investment in life insurance policies, at fair value   802,181       796,039  
Life insurance policy benefits receivable, net   15,330       23,031  
Loans receivable, net of unearned income   219,296       232,344  
Allowance for loan losses   (700 )      
Loans receivable, net   218,596       232,344  
Fees receivable   30,453       29,168  
Financing receivables from affiliates   68,290       67,153  
Other assets   33,906       30,135  
Goodwill   2,372,595       2,358,005  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,684,229     $ 3,635,206  
             
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
LIABILITIES            
Senior credit facility with LNV Corporation $ 188,793     $ 174,390  
L Bonds   1,009,781       926,638  
Seller Trust L Bonds   366,892       366,892  
Other borrowings   152,597       153,086  
Interest and dividends payable   22,403       16,516  
Deferred revenue   39,651       41,444  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   21,139       27,836  
Deferred tax liability, net   40,206       57,923  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,841,462       1,764,725  
             
Redeemable noncontrolling interests   1,241,641       1,269,654  
             
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
             
REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK            
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 100,000; shares outstanding 69,756 and 84,636; liquidation preference of $70,163 and $85,130 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)   59,142       74,023  
SERIES 2 REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK            
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 150,000; shares outstanding 146,812 and 147,164; liquidation preference of $147,668 and $148,023 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)   127,516       127,868  
COMMON STOCK            
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 210,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 30,535,249 and 30,533,793 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)   33       33  
Common stock in treasury, at cost (2,500,000 shares as of both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)   (24,550 )     (24,550 )
Additional paid-in capital   229,207       233,106  
Accumulated deficit   (121,933 )     (76,501 )
TOTAL GWG HOLDINGS STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   269,415       333,979  
Noncontrolling interests   331,711       266,848  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   601,126       600,827  
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,684,229     $ 3,635,206  
               

GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
  2020     2019  
REVENUE          
Gain on life insurance policies, net $ 14,445     $ 21,496  
Interest and other income   19,112       3,721  
TOTAL REVENUE   33,557       25,217  
               
EXPENSES              
Interest expense   35,871       26,975  
Employee compensation and benefits   77,704       5,154  
Legal and professional fees   6,163       2,947  
Provision for loan losses   700        
Other expenses   3,612       2,828  
TOTAL EXPENSES   124,050       37,904  
               
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (90,493 )     (12,687 )
INCOME TAX BENEFIT   (14,507 )      
               
NET LOSS BEFORE LOSS FROM EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT   (75,986 )     (12,687 )
               
Loss from equity method investment   (1,530 )     (1,927 )
               
NET LOSS   (77,516 )     (14,614 )
               
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   32,084        
               
Less: Preferred stock dividends   3,952       4,296  
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (49,384 )   $ (18,910 )
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE              
Basic $ (1.62 )   $ (0.57 )
Diluted $ (1.62 )   $ (0.57 )
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING              
Basic   30,534,977       32,984,741  
Diluted   30,534,977       32,984,741  
               
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.