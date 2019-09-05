GWG Holdings to Conduct Its Q2 2019 Earnings Webcast/Conference Call on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Breaking News
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced it will host a webcast/conference call on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.

The webcast will give viewers audio and access to PowerPoint slides that illustrate points made during the call. To register for the call and webcast, go to http://get.gwgh.com/q22019webcastinvite.

After the webcast is completed, a replay of it can be accessed at http://get.gwgh.com/q22019webcast.

About GWG Holdings, Inc. 

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering $568 million more for their policies since 2006 than the cash surrender value on those policies. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.1 billion in face value of policy benefits as of June 30, 2019. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance, a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email [email protected] or visit www.gwgh.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 746-1935
[email protected]

