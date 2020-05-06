Breaking News
GWG Holdings to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DALLAS, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, May 15, 2020. The Company will host a webcast on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The webcast will give viewers access to audio and PowerPoint slides that illustrate points made by the presenters. To register for the webcast, go to http://get.gwgh.com/q12020webcastinvite.

After the webcast is completed, a replay of it may be accessed at http://get.gwgh.com/q12020webcast.

About GWG Holdings, Inc. 

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, is the parent company of GWG Life which owns a portfolio of $2.02 billion in face value of life insurance policy benefits as of December 31, 2019. GWGH has executed a series of strategic transactions with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets, resulting in the closer alignment of the two companies. 

For more information about GWG Holdings, email [email protected] or visit www.gwgh.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 787-5744
[email protected]

