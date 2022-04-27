Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GWG L Bonds Bankruptcy Update: KlaymanToskes Encourages GWG L Bondholders to Explore Their Legal Options in Light of July 2022 Claims Filing Deadline

GWG L Bonds Bankruptcy Update: KlaymanToskes Encourages GWG L Bondholders to Explore Their Legal Options in Light of July 2022 Claims Filing Deadline

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes advises GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) L Bondholders to explore their legal options in light of the Texas Bankruptcy Court’s recent order setting a July 2022 claims filing deadline and GWG’s upcoming trading suspension. KlaymanToskes strongly encourages GWG L Bondholders to consider filing a securities arbitration claim with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) as an additional means to recover investment losses.

On April 23, 2022, the Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas (Case #22-90032) ordered the bar date for filing general proofs of claim as July 29, 2022. The Order coincides with an April 20, 2022 Letter that GWG received from the Listings Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market notifying the Company that, as a result of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the NASDAQ will suspend trading of GWG’s common stock at the open of business on April 29, 2022.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Brokerage firms that sold GWG L Bonds to its retired and elderly customers had a duty to conduct initial and ongoing due diligence for this investment product. A firm’s failure to appropriately investigate GWG L Bonds results in liability, and is a basis in a FINRA arbitration claim.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of GWG Holdings L bondholders. Investors with losses in excess of $100,000 in GWG’s L Bonds, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts at full-service brokerage firms regarding GWG’s L bonds, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1-888-997-9956.

About Us

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/gwg-bankruptcy-l-bonds-investment-loss/

Contacts

KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
1-888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com
www.klaymantoskes.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.