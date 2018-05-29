GWS Production AB (publ) publishes interim report for first (1) quarter 2018

Summary of interim report

“Mother company” or “GWS”, comprises of GWS Production AB with company number 556776-4674, without subsidiaries. “The Group” comprises the Mother company, including subsidiaries. At March 31, 2018, the Mother company owned 51% of the shares in Travelogix Ltd, 100% of the shares in GWS Production (Singapore) Pte Ltd, 99,99% of the shares in GWS do Brasil Solucões e Sistemas Tecnológicos em Seguranca Ltda and 35% of the shares in Carefindy AB (minority interest).

THE GROUP

First quarter (2018-01-01 to 2018-03-31)

Net turnover amounted to 4 323 (3 248) TSEK.

Result after financials and minority share amounted to -3 365 (-3 428) TSEK.

Result per share* amounted to -0,21 (-0,24) SEK.

The solidity** amounted to 68,0 (83,0) %.





THE MOTHER COMPANY

First quarter (2018-01-01 to 2018-03-31)

Net turnover amounted to 3 109 (2 025) TSEK.

Result after financials amounted to -2 789 (-3 158) TSEK.

Result per share* amounted to -0,17 (-0,22) SEK.

The solidity** amounted to 72,1 (87,1) %.

Amounts within brackets regard comparative period last year.

*Results per share: results are divided by an average number of shares. The average number of shares for three months 2018: 15 945 407 (14 365 407) shares. Total number of shares in GWS on March 31st, 2018: 15 945 407 (14 365 407) shares. The Company has issued 650 000 share options (2015/2019), of which, 427 885 have been signed for that can be converted to the same number of shares in the Company during March 2019. The Company has also issued 40 000 share options (2015/2019), all signed for, which can be converted into the same number of shares from July 8th, 2019 to July 24th, 2019.

The Company has also issued 670 000 share options (2016/2020), of which, 670 000 has been signed for, which can be converted into the same number of shares in the Company during April 2020.

**Solidity: Equity divided by total assets.

Significant events during first quarter, 2018.

Major international franchisor expands the agreement with GWS.

Significant events after the first quarter.

GWS wins significant contract in Malaysia. Total contract value over 2 years is approximately 1,2 MSEK.

GWS reach agreement with Tempest Security AB. The agreement is initially over 3 years with a minimum total value of approximately 940 TSEK.

The full report is available on the companys web page, www.globalwarningsystem.com

For additional information, visit www.globalwarningsystem.com or contact

GWS CEO Andreas Rodman: +46 (0) 708 – 10 13 16. [email protected]

About GWS Production AB and Safeture

GWS, Global Warning System, was founded in 2009, triggered by the experience with a global SARS epidemic, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and the Mumbai terror attacks. The company offers a mobile device based, personal security service Safeture, in order to protect the traveler by real-time tracking and providing valuable real-time information about disasters and other threats that could impact on the traveler.

The GWS share is listed on NASDAQ First North Stockholm. Penser Bank AB is the Certified Advisor.

This information is information that GWS Production AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on May 29, 2018.

