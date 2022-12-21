Temecula, California, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (GWSO), a global developer of green technologies that help mitigate the effects of climate change, is excited to announce that GWSO and AQST-USA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Mutual Cooperation with Northwest UAV, an industry leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) propulsion system design and manufacturing. This agreement will focus on the testing and potential for integration of GWSO’s sodium battery (which is referred to as a “Hydrogen Electrochemical and Oxygen Generator or HEOG”) with NWUAV’s current framework of hydrogen-based fuel cell power plant projects.

With this agreement, AQST-USA and Global Warming Solutions, Inc. embark on the second phase of the HEOG testing. AQST in partnership with one of the leading Tier 1 engine suppliers for Department of Defense programs, will begin tests of GWSO’s Hydrogen Electrochemical and Oxygen Generator, providing on-demand Hydrogen and Electricity. This revolutionary technology will provide Net Zero emissions energy, reduce the cost of operation, and increase mission profile capabilities. This technology will support the current administration’s goal of a 100% clean electrical grid by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 as reported by the US Department of Energy.

This collaboration also allows Northwest UAV to test the integration of GWSO’s HEOG system into their ready-built power plants, as well as evaluate the feasibility of a standalone hydrogen generation system. The companies will develop mutually agreed-upon testing procedures with the intent of collecting data for Northwest UAV and Global Warming Solutions. The goal of the MOU is to further validate GWSO’s innovative technology and discuss the path ahead for continued collaboration and integration.

This three-in-one revolutionary technology of a sodium battery capable of producing hydrogen, oxygen, and electricity will reshape the future of clean energies without sacrificing reliability and performance. Unlike other existing technologies on the market, GWSO’s “ Hydrogen Electrochemical and Oxygen Generator” is a multi-source power generator capable of:

1.) Accepting and releasing electric current as a generator and storing energy as a conventional battery

2.) Producing pure 99.99% hydrogen on demand

3.) Producing and releasing pure 99.99% oxygen on demand for numerous applications.

“We are grateful for the relationship with Northwest UAV as it offers a 3rd party review of the GWSO system, proving that integration of our product is possible and in turn, we are providing a solution to advance their technology. By working together, the companies are at the forefront of creating a cleaner, more sustainable future.” Stated: Michael Pollastro President GWSO

About Northwest UAV

Based in McMinnville, Oregon USA, Northwest UAV is a leading provider of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle propulsion systems, with a reputation for reliable, cost-effective gasoline and heavy fuel internal combustion engines, hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems, and system support solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design, manufacturing, repair, ground testing, and flight testing of UAVs and their propulsion systems.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

