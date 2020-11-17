Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GWTI Responds to RRC Gas Flaring Reduction Moves – Update

GWTI Responds to RRC Gas Flaring Reduction Moves – Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI), (the “Company”), an advanced gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) technology development company, today responds to the November 4, 2020 Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) announcement aimed at further reducing flaring from oil and gas sites across the state.

The agency’s commissioners announced approval of revamped exceptions associated with Statewide Rule 32 which states that “all gas from any oil well, gas well, gas gathering system, gas plant or other gas handling equipment shall be utilized for purposes and uses authorized by law.”

RRC commissioners approved a revamped Form R-32 used for exceptions to Rule 32. Among the changes are a reduction in the period of time for a flaring exception, and incentives for operators that deploy technologies to reduce the amount of gas flared, as well as more strict reporting requirements.

GWTI offers a modular, relocatable, technology solution that converts flared gas into valuable end products including liquid fuel, water, and long chain organic hydrocarbons which was developed in conjunction with the University of Texas at Arlington. The patented technology has the potential to reduce flaring in Texas as well as to transform the global energy landscape by facilitating the conversion of previously uneconomic and often polluting natural gas into valuable fuels and chemicals.

Kent Harer, GWTI CEO stated that “GWTI has devoted itself over the last ten years to develop and prove this technology based on proprietary processes and procedures to perfect its clean fuels gas-to-liquids solution. We are pleased to offer this unique technology solution to support Texas’ efforts to reduce gas flaring. GWTI’s solution not only reduces or eliminates gas flaring, it also facilitates the monetization of the source gas paying for itself.”

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., is engaged in the research and development of proprietary GTL syngas conversion systems that can be scaled to meet oil and gas field production requirements. The Company’s patented technology has been integrated into its recently completed first-generation commercial G-Reformer unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas. When combined with a FT reactor and catalyst, G-Reformer units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and biomass to produce fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol. When derived from natural gas, these fuels are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels. For additional information about the Company, visit www.gwtechinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, those associated with the uncertainty of obtaining future technology licensing agreements or sales, and those related to the ability of the Company to: (i) integrate the Company’s technology with existing plant technologies, (ii) produce and sell liquid fuels from such facility, and (iii) receive certification of the Company’s intellectual property. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

###

Investors & Analysts Contact:
Greenway Investor Relations
800-289-2515
[email protected]
SEC filings can be found at:
http://gwtechinc.com/SEC-filings/

For more information, visit GWTI’s website: www.gwtechinc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.