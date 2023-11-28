Highly automated site in France taking over returns for Amer Sports, a GXO partner for nearly a decade

PARIS, France, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has extended its agreement with, and added returns processing to, its partnership with Amer Sports, a leading sporting goods manufacturer whose brands include Salomon, Wilson, Arc’teryx and Atomic.

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding and valued partnership with Amer Sports and to expand the scope of our services to include reverse logistics,” said Rui Marques, Managing Director, France, GXO. “Since 2015, we’ve been leveraging our industry-leading technology and expertise to help Amer Sports continuously improve its logistics, and now we’re excited to apply our reverse logistics expertise to returns from retail stores, B2B and e-commerce. With our significant focus on continuous improvement in our customer solutions, we’re looking forward to more opportunities to use technology to support our team members on site and continue enhancing their working environment.”

GXO manages logistics for Amer Sports at its 52,000-square-meter Saint-Vulbas site in the Lyon region of France. The highly automated facility has automated parcel storage and retrieval systems that intelligently sort items on a conveyor system integrated throughout the site and adapt quickly to peaks in order volumes. Automation on site has evolved continuously to support Amer Sports’ ability to adapt to changes in consumer behavior, including the shift from retail to ecommerce and increasing returns. Along with scaled automation, the facility uses adaptive technology, including efficiency- and ergonomics-enhancing tools such as Proglove palm scanners and Cognex intelligent cameras. When setting up the return activity, GXO paid particular attention to the ergonomics of workstations, in particular with height-adjustable tables and additional lights.

Audrey Macle, DC Manager, Amer Sports, said, “We value GXO’s significant investment in technology and automated solutions, which improve productivity and efficiency and our ability to offer outstanding service to our customers. We extended our partnership because we are confident in GXO’s ongoing commitment to great service and continuous improvement to enable Amer Sports Brands purpose of elevating the world through sport.”

In addition to their high operational standards, Amer Sports and GXO share a desire for sustainable growth, ensuring ESG is integrated in their initiatives. GXO has installed an automated packing solution that revolutionizes order preparation, increasing productivity, significantly reducing materials and shipping costs and reducing the environmental impact from last-mile transportation as well as improving the end consumer’s out-of-box experience. The site also employs up to five participants from the Log’ins program, GXO’s social joint venture with ARES. Log’ins promotes social inclusion in France, providing training and employment assistance to an average of 150 workers in 2023 who are differently abled or in other ways unable to effectively fill positions in logistics or other fields.

GXO’s industry-leading automation and technology are helping boost safety, efficiency and productivity for customers globally. In the third quarter of 2023, GXO increased its total tech and automated systems by 70% year over year. GXO is also accelerating the deployment of machine learning and artificial intelligence to further boost productivity.

GXO in France

GXO has been helping customers in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 70 warehouses throughout the country. GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 9,000 team members. In 2022, GXO hired more than 1,000 additional team members and is ranked No. 2 in Supply Chain Magazine’s ranking of top logistics service providers in France.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc’teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company’s technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group’s business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets.

