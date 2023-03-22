Joanna Borkowska-Iwanek, Maureen Findley and Steve Lewis named 2023 “Pros to Know” award winners by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine

GREENWICH, Conn., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Joanna Borkowska-Iwanek, Maureen Findley and Steve Lewis have been named “Pros to Know” award winners by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine for their leadership and accomplishments in the supply chain sector.

“We’re proud that the outstanding efforts of Joanna, Maureen and Steve have been recognized,” said Malcolm Wilson, CEO, GXO. “Whether they’re leading the implementation of a new warehouse, deploying innovative new solutions or ensuring GXO is an employer of choice, these GXO leaders are making significant contributions to our success. The recognition is well-deserved.”

Joanna Borkowska-Iwanek, Human Resources Director in Poland and the Czech Republic, was recognized for her efforts to make GXO a great place to work and to support communities where GXO operates. Given the strong link between recruiting and retention, she cultivates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in HR by organizing diversity webinars, participating in logistics conferences and partnering with leading universities in Poland to develop GXO’s “Career Academy” employer branding program.

Maureen Findley, Senior Director of the Operations Project Management Office in the U.S., leads a team that delivers technologically complex implementation projects — including building construction, advanced automation, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) — on time and within budget. Her advanced technical skills in project management, data analytics, problem solving and financial acumen, combined with outstanding leadership skills honed during her military service, help her ensure GXO delivers on its commitments.

Steve Lewis was recently appointed Division President in GXO’s Americas and Asia Pacific division to lead GXO Direct, the company’s technology-powered shared warehouse network solution in the U.S. He is responsible for promoting, growing and enhancing this pioneering, fast-growing network, which will be a significant factor in GXO’s ongoing growth worldwide. Steve has more than 20 years of supply chain experience and began his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy, where he served in various leadership roles, including aviation logistics and aircraft carrier supply services.

SDCE magazine established the “Pros to Know” award to recognize “outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.” SDCE is regarded as the executive’s user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

