Industry leader continues its multi-year plan to significantly expand its operations

in Germany, Europe’s largest logistics market

GXO ServiceTech, which specializes in consumer electronics repairs, upgrades and returns, now operates in a new state-of-the-art warehouse near Düsseldorf

DORMAGEN, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is introducing GXO ServiceTech, its industry-leading consumer electronics repair and returns service offering, in a new state-of-the-art 30,000-square-meter shared-user warehouse in Dormagen, near Düsseldorf.

“Our expertise in B2B returns and B2C services will be a gamechanger for retailers and manufacturers in the German market,” said Richard Costello, Managing Director, GXO ServiceTech. “Our industry-leading solution provides convenience for retailers and manufacturers without adding complexity to our customers’ supply chains. We have capabilities and capacity that few can match and an end-to-end solution that delivers both operational and environmental benefits.”

GXO ServiceTech provides leading reverse logistics specialists and solutions for the consumer electronics sectors. Backed by its unrivaled expertise, GXO ServiceTech’s end-to-end service offering includes repairs, upgrades and refurbishment; data cleansing and secure disposal; customer service call centers, warranty management, storage, logistics, accreditations, and resale.

GXO ServiceTech currently operates from multiple sites across the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, fulfilling direct-to-consumer and retail orders, repairs and returns. In 2022, GXO ServiceTech repaired more than 1.5 million consumer electronics devices, including laptops, televisions, displays, and mobile and gaming devices as well as home appliances. Its accreditations with leading manufacturers ensure customers receive accredited and warrantied repairs, using genuine parts and approved software and diagnostic tools.

GXO ServiceTech also helps clients achieve their ESG goals by reusing and extending the life of returns. To reduce their impact on the environment, companies need return and repair facilities close to their customers, thereby reducing emissions associated with shipping and waste. In keeping with GXO’s commitment to sustainability, GXO ServiceTech partners with customers to achieve their ESG goals. The new site in Dormagen is targeting a DGNB Gold Certification and includes a range of energy-efficient features.

GXO in Germany

GXO has operated in 15 countries across Continental Europe for more than 25 years, serving customers in ecommerce, fashion, FMCG and DIY industries. GXO’s bespoke offering and cutting-edge technology clearly differentiate GXO in the market and make it an ideal partner for customers looking to evolve and modernize their logistics and warehousing solutions. In Germany, GXO serves businesses such as sOliver, Dextro and Ghostbike as well as global companies such as Kellogg. GXO also directly serves the German market from sites in Poland and the Czech Republic for companies such as Zooplus and works across Europe and globally with leading German businesses such as Henkel, BASF, Bayer and OBI to support their logistics operations. The company currently employs approximately 34,000 team members at roughly 500 sites across the region.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

