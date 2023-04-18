9,500 square-meter multi-customer facility in Carisio, Italy

Trezzo sull’Adda, Italy, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is extending and expanding its partnership with international fashion and luxury goods company Vivienne Westwood in a 9,500-square-meter solution at its shared services site in Carisio, Italy.

“We are delighted to extend and expand our partnership to support the ambitious growth plans for our long-time customer Vivienne Westwood,” said Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director Italy and Switzerland at GXO. “Our shared-services site in Carisio is the perfect solution to help our customer grow sales and improve productivity and efficiency while reducing its environmental footprint. From the very beginning, we collaborated closely to design a customized solution employing industry-leading environmental initiatives and an innovative direct staffing model, which affirms our shared commitment to best-in-class social practices.”

GXO’s support for Vivienne Westwood includes value-added services such as reconditioning, quality control, labelling, packing, gift boxing and re-labeling.

Giorgio Ravasio, Country Manager Italy at Vivienne Westwood, said, “In its business reorganization process, our company has found in GXO an essential partner for the management of logistics, guaranteeing efficiency and effectiveness, together with a special attention to people, planet and sustainability. We are so pleased that GXO shares the ethical values that our company has promoted for years throughout our activity.”

GXO in Italy and Switzerland

GXO has been operating in Italy and Switzerland for almost 25 years, designing and optimizing logistics for customers in the ecommerce, fashion, retail, pharma, food & beverage and DIY industries. GXO specializes in advanced logistics solutions and services that include warehousing, order preparation, e-fulfilment, co-packing, returns management,​ rework and repair management​ in dedicated- and shared-user facilities. GXO now employs approximately 4,500 team members at almost 50 sites – including around 20 sites for fashion and luxury brands – totaling approximately 1.5 million square meters, across Italy and Switzerland.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood is one of the last independent global fashion companies in the world. At times thought provoking, this design house is about more than producing clothes and accessories. Throughout her life Vivienne Westwood captured the imagination and raised awareness of environmental and human rights issues around the world, which continues today through The Vivienne Foundation. With a design record spanning over fifty years, Vivienne Westwood is now recognised as a global brand and Westwood herself is remembered as one of the most influential fashion designers, and activists, in the world.

