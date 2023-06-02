GXO recognized on Forbes’ 2023 “Best Place to Work” list for fourth consecutive year

Priority on learning and development accelerates career advancement

MADRID, Spain, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today it has been named a “Best Place to Work” in Spain for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes magazine. Each year, Forbes magazine lists the 100 best companies to work for in Spain and showcases best practices in Human Resources.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Spain,” said Rafael Gutiérrez de Mesa, Managing Director of GXO in Spain and Portugal. “We are a tech leader in logistics where automation plays an important role, yet our employees are the heart of our operations. We strive to provide a great working environment by creating a culture of respect, collaboration, inclusion and advancement.”

When selecting from among the more than 2,500 participating companies for recognition as a “Best Place to Work,” Forbes evaluates key factors such as work environment, equality, training and career development and talent retention. Forbes directly surveys employees, based on an external study conducted by SigmaDos, the leading market research and opinion polling company in Spain.

Sara Resa, Human Resources Director, GXO Iberia, said: “Developing our team members is a strategic priority for GXO. At a time of constant growth for the company, we are looking not only to recruit new talent, but also to offer internal training and promotion opportunities.”

GXO stands out as an employer of choice by empowering employee growth at every level of the organization. GXO has an internal development program for its site-based employees called “Grow at GXO,” designed to support employees who aspire to grow and reach positions of greater responsibility. It also features more than 1 million hours of internal training on its online platform “GXO University,” which offers official certifications in subjects such as leadership, innovation and project management. GXO has a “We Belong” initiative that promotes diversity, inclusion and belonging in the company. As part of this initiative, hundreds of activities are promoted worldwide to foster a good working environment.

GXO is committed to delivering exceptional results for its customers while pursuing its ESG priorities and enabling its customers to achieve their own sustainability goals. GXO’s recently released 2022 ESG Report features a new, expanded ESG Scorecard and two new public safety targets.

GXO in Spain

GXO has had a strong presence in Spain for more than a decade and has nearly 50 distribution centers across Spain and Portugal, where it manages logistics for customers in various sectors, including ecommerce and retail, food and beverage, automotive and technology. In Guadalajara, GXO operates the largest facility of its kind in Europe with nearly 200,000 square metres.

In 2022, GXO hired more than 2,100 team members in Spain, bringing the company’s total employment in the country to more than 8,000 people, to support the company’s rapid growth.

