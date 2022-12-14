GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek just 15 months after becoming a standalone business. The magazine’s annual list selects honorees from top U.S. companies using quantitative data on key performance indicators, including their commitment to ESG and reputation for corporate responsibility. The list is intended “to honor companies that actually mean it when they say they are serious about being good corporate citizens,” said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Newsweek on its list of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’ because we focus intently on ‘doing business the right way’ at GXO,” said Malcolm Wilson, CEO of GXO. “Our more than 100,000 team members in nearly 30 countries around the world are keenly aware of our responsibility not just to help our customers thrive, but also to be good corporate citizens as well as an employer of choice. We are all committed to making a positive impact for our people, partners and planet, and this ranking by Newsweek affirms that we are on the right track.”

GXO’s inaugural ESG Report presents the company’s approach to environmental, social and governance and how it is setting its goals as well as the ways it is helping its customers achieve their own ESG goals. The company is developing innovative solutions and harnessing advanced technology to improve performance while increasing employee safety and engagement and minimizing the environmental impact of its operations. It is also working closely with organizations to recruit military veterans and people with disabilities to become members of its diverse and inclusive team. In its first year as a standalone company, GXO earned an “AA” rating from MSCI. The rating placed GXO first among industry peers and brought recognition to the company’s ESG objectives, which are embedded throughout its business, including such areas as emissions, energy and resource use, diversity, community impact and compliance management. GXO is delivering the full potential of logistics for its customers and communities.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Fallon McLoughlin

+1 203-399-6998

Fallon.McLoughlin@gxo.com